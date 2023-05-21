The end of high school marks the dawn of a new adventure. As Madison High School students crossed the stage and accepted their diplomas on Sunday afternoon, they were proudly taking the next step in their lives, whether that be college, work or something in between.
“We’re extremely proud of this graduating class of 2023,” MHS Principal Adam Shaw told the crowd. “These 75 students sitting in front of you have earned $1,240,024.52 in scholarships for next school year.”
These scholarships were awarded last Wednesday during an assembly to honor student successes, with scholarships being given by the Madison Central School Educational Foundation (MCSEF) and many others.
Along with this accomplishment in scholarships, 27 students were recognized as Regent Scholars, which signifies that they maintained at least a 3.0 GPA throughout all required classwork.
“The Regents’ Scholar Diploma program was established as an academic letter that school districts use to recognize graduating high school seniors who have demonstrated academic excellence,” Shaw explained.
“Additionally, high school graduates designated as Regents Scholars automatically are admitted to all six public universities.”
Sunday’s ceremony also honored Honor Students who finished in the top 10% of their class. These students are Hannah Aldridge, Bailey Gonyo, Evelyn Graham, Taylor Harms, Grant Hasleton, Whitney Jencks, Nicholas Kappenman, Emerson Lindley and Ashleyn Strom. Additionally, 16 students graduated as members of the National Honor Society. As for academic honors, 16 graduated Cum Laude (honors), 4 Magna Cum Laude (high honors) and 19 Summa Cum Laude (highest honors).
The ceremony featured two student speakers. Logan Reck gave a speech titled “How We’ve Made It Here,” and Piper Davies delivered “The Final Piece.”
Music was provided by the school’s band and choir under directors Terrence Kenny and Jenn Richards. Each group played two songs, with the final performance being the senior choir students singing ABBA’s “Thank You for the Music.”
Additional speeches were given by Madison Central School District Superintendent Joel Jorgenson and MCSEF Board Member Angi Kappenman, with School Board President Lori Schultz assisting with the distribution of diplomas.