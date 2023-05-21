MHS Graduation (group)

MADISON HIGH SCHOOL'S 75 seniors launched hats and confetti into the air as they celebrated their graduation Sunday afternoon in the school gym.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The end of high school marks the dawn of a new adventure. As Madison High School students crossed the stage and accepted their diplomas on Sunday afternoon, they were proudly taking the next step in their lives, whether that be college, work or something in between.

“We’re extremely proud of this graduating class of 2023,” MHS Principal Adam Shaw told the crowd. “These 75 students sitting in front of you have earned $1,240,024.52 in scholarships for next school year.”