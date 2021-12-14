On Tuesday morning, an eagle donated by Jake Jacobson of Garretson was installed at the Veterans Honor Park in Madison. Local volunteers worked with a crew from East River Electric Power Cooperative to anchor a pedestal made by Craig’s Welding to a concrete pad and place the eagle atop the pedestal.
“As we’ve had funds, we’ve done what we could,” explained Dan Fritz, a member of the Madison American Legion Post 25 who serves on the committee which is shepherding the project to completion.
Thus far, the burn pit for retiring American flags has been completed, as has the first wall for the honor path. Footings for the second wall have also been poured.
“A lot of this is done with in-kind donations,” Fritz said.
Land for the park, which is located across the street from Lewis Drug on S. Washington Ave., was donated by Jerry and Sue Larson. The project itself is a joint effort between the Ronald Westby VFW Post 2638 and the local American Legion post.
Initially, the project carried a $1 million pricetag, but in-kind donations have significantly reduced the cost. Donations from community and veterans’ organizations have also helped to move the project forward.
The VFW hosts an ongoing fund-raiser on Thursday evenings. Joker’s Run tickets are sold between 5:30-7 p.m. The winner receives a portion of the ticket sales plus a chance to draw for the joker to win the progressive jackpot.
Fritz said they raised approximately $56,000 with the first game and have embarked upon the second.
Donations are also being accepted to honor veterans by having their names etched in granite along the honor path. Fritz said that 102 spaces remain. The requested donation is $200 each.
A rendering of the park and updated information can be found on Facebook at Veterans Honor Park.