Property tax
special election
Voters will decide Tuesday whether or not to approve a $2.8 million opt-out.
The Lake County Commission passed the opt-out, which is a type of property tax increase, to fund county government services. Based on recent estimates, the tax rate for 2024 would be $1.29 per $1,000 of taxable property value. The opt-out would last for five years, if passed.
County residents filed petitions with over 400 voters’ signatures to force an election on the issue.
Lake County will have five polling places, which can also be accessed on the county auditor’s website — Chester Fire Hall in Chester, Wentworth Fire Hall in Wentworth, Nunda Fire Hall in Nunda, Ramona Parish Hall in Ramona and Dakota Prairie Playhouse in Madison.
Legislature seeking
high school pages
Area high school students can submit an application to the South Dakota Legislature for the opportunity to be a page in the 2024 legislative session.
The program is open to high school juniors and seniors, including home-school students, from any South Dakota school district.
As a page, students will travel and live in Pierre in provided housing for about two weeks. They will be assigned to committee meetings in the mornings and Chamber floor sessions in the afternoon, assist in the Legislative Post Office and help legislators, as needed.
Students can serve in either the House of Representatives or Senate and receive $55 for each day they serve.
The legislative session runs from Jan. 9 to March 25.
To apply, students must submit a completed application and cover letter along with a signed sponsorship approval form from a current legislator. Legislators’ contact information can be found on the South Dakota Legislative Research Council’s website. More information on the program, including the application, can also be found on the website.
The preferred application deadline is Oct. 6, 2023, with a final deadline of Oct. 20, 2023.
County to approve
special election results
The Lake County Commission will meet Thursday, Sept. 21, at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room in the Lake County Courthouse to canvass the Tuesday, Sept. 19, special election.
The commissioners will also discuss and adopt the provisional 2024 budget and set 2024 county property tax levies.
Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will speak on raising tank fill tubes on the county fuel system.
The Five-Year Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan will be adopted.
An executive session, which is closed to the public, will be held to discuss personnel.
Commissioners will decide whether to approve two conditional use permits for oversize buildings.
The meeting will be held Thursday rather than the typical Tuesday due to the special election.
Rounds introduces
ag cybersecurity bill
U.S. Sens. Mike Rounds, R-SD, and Catherine Cortez Masto, a Nevada democrat, introduced two bipartisan pieces of legislation to protect rural and agricultural communities from cyber attacks targeting businesses, facilities and the U.S. food supply chain, according to a press release.
The Cybersecurity for Rural Water Systems Act would provide updated cyber defenses and technical assistance to remedy weaknesses in rural water systems' cybersecurity. The South Dakota Association of Rural Water Systems and National Rural Water Association endorsed this legislation.
The second bill, the Food and Agriculture Industry Cybersecurity Support Act, would help farmers and ranchers prevent and respond to threats like ransomware attacks. Ransomware is malicious software that prevents a computer system from being used properly until a ransom is paid. The National Cattlemen's Beef Association and International Fresh Produce Association endorsed the bill.
Companion bills have been introduced in the House of Representatives.
Tuesday luncheon
bridge results
The Tuesday Luncheon Bridge Group met at Nicky's. Barb Szczepaniak placed first. Val Voeltz was second, and Judy Koob placed third.
The Duplicate Bridge Group meets Thursdays at 1 p.m. in the Interlakes Senior Citizens Center. Judy Keffeler and Lois George won. Alice and Jerry Lange earned second. Joyce Richter and Carolyn Rudebusch placed third.