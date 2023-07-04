Madison’s Nate Barger picked up his fourth win of the season in the IMCA Racesavers Sprint Car class at I-90 Speedway during the Freedom Classic.
Barger has three more wins than any other driver in the class. He has been in six feature races this season at I-90 Speedway.
Even with the win on Saturday night, Barger trails points leader Lee Goos, Jr., by 13 points (250-237). Goos has one A-Feature win.
Madison’s Dillon Bickett placed 12th in the A-Feature.
There were two B-Feature races for the IMCA Racesaver Sprint Cars. Madison Jeridan Jordahl placed seventh in the first B-Feature while Colman’s Ramsie Shoenrock placed ninth. Colman’s Bryan Park did not finish the race, which was won by Nicholas Winter of Brookings.
Madison’s Nick Barger finished fourth in the second B-Feature. Baltic’s Troy Schreurs won the race.
Heat race winners were Goos, Hartford; Dusty Ballenger, Harrisburg; Tyler Rabenberg, Princeton, Minn.; Daniel Nekolite, O’Neill, Neb.; and John Lambertz, Sioux Falls.
Nate Barger placed second in his heat race and Bickett was third in his heat race. Jordahl placed fourth in his heat race and Nick Barger was sixth. Shoenrock and Park did not finish their heat races.
Three Madison area drivers placed in the Late Model Street Stock A-Feature. Chester’s Brett Martin led the way with an eighth-place finish. Wentworth’s Ron Howe was 10th and Madison’s Matt Steuerwald was 16th. Winning the A-Feature was Colby Klaassen of Little Rock, Iowa.
Steuerwald, Howe and Klaassen picked up heat race wins. Martin finished third in his heat race.
Madison’s Doug Wallis finished 12th in the USRA B-Modified A-Feature while Derek VanVeldhuizen of Rock Rapids, Iowa, won the A-Feature. Madison’s Curt Ottoson did not finish the race.
Ottoson placed third in his heat race and Wallis was fourth. Winning heat races were Camden Myers, Ethan; Jory Montis, Sioux Falls; Adam Chernotik, Alexandria; and Tyler Tesch, Lennox.
Wentworth’s Blaine Hare and Madison’s Travis Christensen placed fourth in their heat races in the USRA Hobby Stock class. Winning heat races were Tracy Halouska, Worthing; Landon Krohn, Rowena; Josh Bradley, Harrisburg; and Nick Brady, Sioux Falls.
Brady won the A-Feature. Christensen did not finish the race and Hare did not start the race.
BROWN COUNTY SPEEDWAY
The Northern Outlaw Sprint Association paid a visit to Brown County Speedway in Aberdeen on Friday night.
Ramona’s Ryan Bickett placed second in his heat race. Heat race winners were Brendan Mullen, Grand Forks, N.D;. and Jade Hastings, Grand Forks, N.D.
An incident with a push vehicle and Bickett’s car ended the night for the Ramona driver as he was unable to finish the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Hastings.
MILLER CENTRAL SPEEDWAY
Madison’s Andy Munson placed seventh in the Non-Winged Sprint Cars A-Feature at Miller Central Speedway on Saturday night. Winning the race was Josh Most of Red Oak, Iowa.
Munson was fourth in his heat race. Heat race winners were Eric Schulz, Sioux Falls; and Cam Schafer, Little Canada, Minn.
Madison’s Kenneth Clements placed sixth in the Wissota Street Stock A-Feature, which was won by Braden Brauer of Eyota, Minn.
Clements placed second in his heat race. Winning heat races were Kyle Bertram, Dallas; Michael Bogh, Huron and Broc Stout, Winner.
CASINO SPEEDWAY
Howard’s Justin Karlen finished 11th in the Wissota Late Model A-Feature on Sunday night at Casino Speedway in Watertown. Winning the race was Chad Becker of Aberdeen.
Karlen placed seventh in his heat race. Picking up heat race wins were Tyler Peterson, Hickson, N.D.; and Ryan Engels, Watertown.