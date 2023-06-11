Fenecia Homan, dean of the Governors Cyber Academy at Dakota State University, is one of the 40 members in the 10th class of Leadership South Dakota.
The purpose of Leadership South Dakota is to enhance the future success of the state by developing passionate, homegrown leaders who are diverse citizens from every corner of the state. Meetings are held across the state throughout the year and feature specific industries such as agriculture and manufacturing, tourism, health and finance.
“This will help me understand the state better, recognize priorities and perspectives in different industries and connect with others from the key industries in South Dakota,” she said.
This is also an opportunity for Homan to share information on DSU and the Academy with the other members.
“I look forward to learning about the details of industries that are critical to our state and seeing how Dakota State and the Governors Cyber Academy can enhance and interact with those groups,” she said. “There may be opportunities to partner with those groups and see how we can rise together through internships or shadowing programs.”
Dr. Rebecca Hoey, provost and senior vice president for academic and student affairs at DSU, said, “Fenecia has an incredible work ethic, a gift for collaboration and the vision and ability to move big things forward. I am so pleased she was selected for Leadership South Dakota, where she’ll have an opportunity to network with other leaders and expand her positive influence within the state.”
In addition to Homan, members of the 2024 class are from state health-care systems, financial institutions, municipalities, utility companies and manufacturing.