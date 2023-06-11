Fenecia Homan

Fenecia Homan

Fenecia Homan, dean of the Governors Cyber Academy at Dakota State University, is one of the 40 members in the 10th class of Leadership South Dakota.

The purpose of Leadership South Dakota is to enhance the future success of the state by developing passionate, homegrown leaders who are diverse citizens from every corner of the state. Meetings are held across the state throughout the year and feature specific industries such as agriculture and manufacturing, tourism, health and finance.