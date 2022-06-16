Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

06/15/22 00:08 CFS22-03558 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 3RD ST MADISON

06/15/22 04:50 CFS22-03559 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 19

06/15/22 08:00 CFS22-03560 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON

06/15/22 08:51 CFS22-03561 Animal Complaint Handled By Animal Control MPD SE 4TH ST

06/15/22 09:58 CFS22-03562 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy SE 4TH ST

06/15/22 13:12 CFS22-03563 Complaint Unable to Locate LCSO 5th AVE CHESTER

06/15/22 14:44 CFS22-03565 Scam Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON

06/15/22 14:57 CFS22-03566 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO HARBOR WAY WENTWORTH

06/15/22 15:05 CFS22-03567 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

06/15/22 15:54 CFS22-03568 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.12034

06/15/22 15:56 CFS22-03569 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO WALKERS PT DR WENTWORTH

06/15/22 16:29 CFS22-03570 MVA Referred to Partner Agency 44.080378, -96.86055

06/15/22 16:39 CFS22-03571 Animal Loose Information/Administrative N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

06/15/22 18:32 CFS22-03572 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO LENOLA HTS WENTWORTH

06/15/22 19:25 CFS22-03573 Civil No Report Taken MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

06/15/22 19:28 CFS22-03574 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

06/15/22 19:42 CFS22-03575 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.005489, -97.1241

06/15/22 20:23 CFS22-03576 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

06/15/22 21:40 CFS22-03577 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON

06/15/22 21:40 CFS22-03578 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 1ST ST

Total Records: 20