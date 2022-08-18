Chester Elementary new teachers

NEW ADDITIONS to the Chester elementary school are (left) Haley Brown, Brooke Martens, Madison Busser and K-5 counselor Lisa Hansen.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Chester Area School District and Superintendent Heath Larson are eager to begin another year of education. According to Larson, a big focus for the coming school year is building on the momentum from previous successes.

Elementary Principal JoAnn Alverson backs this up, saying that the culture and community crafted in Chester has been “truly amazing.”