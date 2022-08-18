The Chester Area School District and Superintendent Heath Larson are eager to begin another year of education. According to Larson, a big focus for the coming school year is building on the momentum from previous successes.
Elementary Principal JoAnn Alverson backs this up, saying that the culture and community crafted in Chester has been “truly amazing.”
Aside from new staff members, Chester will be providing a new course in cybersecurity taught by Shane Fods.
Haley Brown is the new speech language pathologist. This is her first year in Chester, but she is ready to provide speech and language therapy in person and via tele-therapy. She lives west of Dell Rapids with her husband and son.
Brooke Martens is a new special education paraprofessional. She is originally from Rutland but came up in the Chester school system. She said she is looking forward to being a helping hand for students and teachers alike. She has five years of previous experience in Colman and other local schools. She is currently pursuing her elementary education degree in Dakota State University’s online program.
Madison Busser is also a new special education paraprofessional. Originally from Fargo, N.D., she has a year of experience in Sioux Falls.as well as eight years in home daycare. She met her husband at South Dakota State University, where she earned a degree in human development and family studies.
Busser said she is thankful to be such a small but caring community and that this environment is perfect for raising a family. She is eager to help the students in any way she can and looks forward to encouraging their growth every step of the way.
Lisa Hansen is not new to Chester as she served as the school’s K-12 counselor for 15 years, but she is entering a new role as the specialized K-5 counselor.
Originally from Colton, Hansen said she is ready for any challenges in her new position. She said the most important aspects of her job will hardly change as she will still be advocating for the academic, social and emotional success of each student.
Sarah Kretchman is the new agricultural educator and FFA adviser. She said she has had a passion for agriculture ever since she joined FFA as a 7th-grader.
She attended SDSU for agricultural education and even started her own program in the Edmunds Central School District in Roscoe. Kretchman said that starting this program gave her a deeper understanding and passion for agriculture, and she is certain “this will be a great year.”
Kari Dossett, the new 6-12 counselor, is originally from the Chester area. She and her husband both attended Chester School from preschool through graduation. She then attended SDSU for a degree in human development and family studies.
Dossett went on to receive her master’s degree in counseling and human resource development with a specialization in school counseling. She received her national counseling certification shortly after that. This is her third year of counseling.
Also joining the staff is Jean Ordal in food service.