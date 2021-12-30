Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

12/29/21 03:26 CFS21-08368 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS SE 10TH ST MADISON

12/29/21 09:05 CFS21-08369 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

12/29/21 10:01 CFS21-08370 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS SE 9TH ST MADISON

12/29/21 10:36 CFS21-08371 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone

12/29/21 10:37 CFS21-08372 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

12/29/21 13:44 CFS21-08373 Theft Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

12/29/21 14:51 CFS21-08374 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 2ND ST

12/29/21 15:20 CFS21-08375 Medical Patient Transported MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON

12/29/21 15:28 CFS21-08376 Medical Patient Transported EMS 448TH AVE MADISON

12/29/21 16:27 CFS21-08377 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

12/29/21 16:53 CFS21-08378 Medical Injury Patient Transported EMS S EGAN AVE MADISON

12/29/21 17:01 CFS21-08379 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD MADISON

12/29/21 17:16 CFS21-08380 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

12/29/21 17:32 CFS21-08381 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON

12/29/21 17:54 CFS21-08382 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 2ND ST MADISON

12/29/21 20:04 CFS21-08383 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON

12/29/21 21:09 CFS21-08384 MVA Arrest LCSO 241ST ST MADISON

12/29/21 22:33 CFS21-08385 911 Open Line Unable to Locate MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON

Total Records: 18