Herman Pond stocked

HERMAN POND was recently stocked with trout from Blue Dog State Fish Hatchery and black crappies from Lake George. Fish are transported in pressurized aerated tanks and precautions are taken to prevent invasive species from being inadvertently included when a fishery is stocked.

 Submitted photo

With any luck, Herman Pond, the community fishing pond at Lake Herman State Park, will offer anglers a real treat in the spring: rainbow trout.

“The nice thing about trout – as soon as the ice goes off, those fish bite,” said Dave Lucchesi, area fisheries supervisor for the state Department of Game, Fish and Parks. “They thrive and grow in cold water.”