HERMAN POND was recently stocked with trout from Blue Dog State Fish Hatchery and black crappies from Lake George. Fish are transported in pressurized aerated tanks and precautions are taken to prevent invasive species from being inadvertently included when a fishery is stocked.
With any luck, Herman Pond, the community fishing pond at Lake Herman State Park, will offer anglers a real treat in the spring: rainbow trout.
“The nice thing about trout – as soon as the ice goes off, those fish bite,” said Dave Lucchesi, area fisheries supervisor for the state Department of Game, Fish and Parks. “They thrive and grow in cold water.”
The opportunity arose when the decision was made to release trout from Blue Dog State Fish Hatchery so salmon could be raised. According to Lucchesi, two options presented themselves: release the trout into Oahe where they would be consumed by larger fish, or release them into community fishing ponds.
Community fishing ponds are managed to turn the young and curious into lifelong anglers, he explained. Generally, that means they are stocked with northern pike, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, white bass and catfish.
“They’re relatively easy to catch and they fight hard. Studies show that’s what youth really want,” Lucchesi said.
Trout also tend attract experienced anglers, which isn’t the goal of the community fishing ponds.
“We believe these community fishing ponds are a great tool to get youth, novice anglers and families fishing. They break down the barriers to going fishing. They break down the intimidation factor,” Lucchesi explained.
However, with trout available, he decided to stock approximately 18 fisheries, including community fishing ponds, in eastern South Dakota. The chance does exist that with low water levels, anglers may not reap the benefits.
Currently, the trout are juveniles between six and nine inches in length, not a catchable size, and winter kill is a possibility. Once lakes ice over, there may not be enough oxygen in the water for the fish to survive, but that is not a certainty. Due to the unique situation, Lucchesi opted to hope for the best.
“It would be preferable to stock in the spring,” he admitted. However, sometimes that doesn’t work. “Last spring, we had a terrible time finding fish for community fishing ponds.”
In addition to stocking trout, Herman Pond was stocked with black crappies from Lake George. Earlier this year, fisheries personnel found “tons of crappies” when they were looking for yellow perch. Normally shallow, the drought has taken Lake George down to an estimated three feet.
With winterkill virtually guaranteed, the decision was made to use what could be caught to stock other fisheries. District Park Manager John Bame, who was on site when the fish arrived, observed that approximately 75% were around seven inches while others were near 11 or 12 inches. He also observed “quite a few bonus perch.”
“I’m really excited about the opportunity to have more fish in Herman Pond,” he said.
He believes the aeration system installed this summer has improved the water quality. This and the water depth also make him optimistic. Although the pond is down about three feet and has not been measured recently, Bame believes there’s still between 10 and 11 feet of water.
He’s hoping to reduce the fish population somewhat by attracting some fall anglers.
“I know I’m ready to get my fishing gear out,” he said.
But he’s also hoping folks who come out will develop a lifelong love of the outdoors activity.
“It’s a hobby you can do your whole life,” Bame said. “You’re never too old to go fishing and you’re never too young to go fishing.”