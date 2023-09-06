featured Locals Sep 6, 2023 Sep 6, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Franklin CemeteryAssoc. meetingThe Franklin Cemetery Association’s annual meeting and yearly cleanup of the cemetery will be held on Sunday, September 10 at 1 p.m. A potluck lunch will follow.Prairie VillageSunday meetingA Prairie Village board of directors meeting will be held Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. in the Lawrence Welk Opera House. Prairie Historical Society members may attend. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Man dies in crash near Madison LAIC sports complex receives official name Her journey to finding a kidney donor: Family wasn't a match, but they made it happen Olson inducted into Prairie Village Hall of Fame Bulldogs place third overall at Parkston Invite Prep Football Roundup: Madison edged by Milbank in OT Flying high: Aviation pioneer honored in exhibit designed by volunteer Theater company partnering with DSU Vote no on property tax hike Several Bulldogs sit atop statistical leaderboards early in season Follow us Facebook Twitter