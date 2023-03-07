Local Irish band Contae Loch is scheduled to play at the Madison Public Library Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m.
This will be at least the fourth time Contae Loch has played at a library event, said Library Director Lisa Martin.
“They’re a lot of fun,” Martin said. “They play Irish and Americana, music a lot of people remember and want to listen to.”
Before the band plays that evening, the library is hosting a family fun night from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The come-and-go event will teach children how to make shamrock sun catchers. Though Martin said she is excited for the band to perform at the library, the hazardous weather outlook for Lake County might throw a wrench in the plans. The National Weather Service predicts light snow and freezing drizzle through Wednesday. But, on Thursday, a larger storm system might move through, with a “moderate” chance of more than 6 inches of snow.
While the band is currently still scheduled to play, Martin said, the library and band will keep a close eye on the weather and reschedule if necessary.
“We will choose safety first,” Martin said.
Depending on the weather and band member availability, Contae Loch might come to the library during the family fun night activity to play a few tunes and show children the instruments. This would be a children and family activity rather than a full performance like originally planned, Martin said.
If the band comes to family fun night or reschedules the performance, Martin said, the library will release the information over social media and inform local news outlets, including The Madison Daily Leader, as soon as possible.