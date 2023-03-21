The Midwest Forage Association (MFA) has been bringing together members of the agricultural community for decades. The fellowship and discussions of their annual meetings has granted the organization a strong presence throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin, yet their presence in South Dakota was nearly nonexistent.
However, following their meeting at Dakota State University this February, SD MFA members Sara Bauder and Dr. Andrew Sathoff think this is about to change. The pair were key organizers of the event, and both are predicting an imminent increase in the representation of SD’s agricultural industry.
“I thought it was a successful meeting, especially for the first in South Dakota,” Sathoff said, who serves as a biology professor for DSU, as well as the faculty advisor of their TriBeta honor society.
For the Sathoff, the meeting functioned as a quality introduction to the offerings of the MFA, with old and new members attending to discuss crop research, price, insurance and much more.
Additionally, the event worked as a recruitment tool for the newly formed North Plains Forage Association (NPFA), who partnered with the MFA, DSU and South Dakota State University Extension to bring the meeting to Madison.
Bauder is a core member of the NPFA as well as the forage field specialist for SDSU Extension. She explained that the new organization is focused on providing South Dakota farmers and ranchers with a host of valuable information, as well as boosting their connections to the rest of the agricultural world.
“I really noticed there was a need and interest in having some kind of local organization here in South Dakota,” Bauder stated.
Bauder joined SDSU Extension in 2016 and has participated in a variety of forage crop research projects. On top of helping organize the event, Bauder was also one of its keynote speakers, with her presentation featuring updates from the Extensions many projects.
Like Sathoff, Bauder was pleased with the meeting’s turnout. In total, around 40 people attended the meeting. Sathoff described it as a successful kickoff with lots of room to expand, adding that he’s hopeful they can double that by next year’s meeting.
While it’s a little too early to say where and when, Sathoff said “there will definitely be future meetings in the east river area.” This was backed up by Bauder, who noted that South Dakota is well deserving of this increase in representation.
She is also looking forward to the continued success of the NPFA, which held its first membership meeting at the end of January. Since then, the organization has been busy networking, establishing relationships and organizing its initial gatherings.
On March 29 and 30, the NPFA will host an informational meeting at the Central Plains Dairy Expo in Sioux Falls. The event will offer details on the organization’s growth as well as a presentation from SDSU Extension Crops Business Management Field Specialist Jack Davis. No registration is required, and the event is open to all interested parties.
Sathoff also noted that the MFA meeting received a sizable portion of student interest, which inspired him to look for more ways to include student involvement in events of this nature.
For both Sathoff and Bauder, the future of South Dakota’s representation in national agriculture is looking bright, and they hope to see even more interest from local farmers and ranchers for subsequent meetings and events.