The Midwest Forage Association (MFA) has been bringing together members of the agricultural community for decades. The fellowship and discussions of their annual meetings has granted the organization a strong presence throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin, yet their presence in South Dakota was nearly nonexistent.

However, following their meeting at Dakota State University this February, SD MFA members Sara Bauder and Dr. Andrew Sathoff think this is about to change. The pair were key organizers of the event, and both are predicting an imminent increase in the representation of SD’s agricultural industry.