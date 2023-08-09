The Madison High School girls tennis team will be under new guidance this season. Following Robb Graham’s retirement, Sarah Landin, a Luverne, Minn., native, was named head coach.
“I love tennis,” Landin said. “I love to watch and play. I haven't ever coached tennis, though, so I was nervous but excited to be named the head coach. I have only ever done lessons in the past.”
Landin takes over a program that finished last season with a 7-6 record. The Bulldogs graduated two seniors from last year’s team, including Evelyn Graham, who placed third overall at the Class A State Tournament. This year, the Bulldogs are on the younger side, with two seniors and five juniors on the roster.
“For my first year, I want to get a good grasp on what Madison tennis looks like,” Landin said. “There is a strong community tennis program here and summer lessons. I need to really zone in on where our strengths and weaknesses lie. I have a young team, so this will only help in the long run.”
The two seniors on the roster are Callie Bounds and Christian Rowe. With a young team and a new coach, Landin said that the Bulldogs will rely on those two for leadership this season.
“They bring many years of experience both in match play and state play,” Landin said. “Christian has a great swing and has a nice serve. She helped this summer with lessons. She is good at playing with anyone I give her and getting after it at practice. Callie has some intensity and power. She is a good model for aggressiveness that people don't always think of in tennis. She is also a good communicator.”
Delilah and Sienna Maxwell both competed at the state tournament last fall. Landin said that the Maxwell sisters may be underclassmen, but they bring a ton of experience to the court.
“I am excited to get Delilah and Sienna Maxwell playing,” Landin said. “Delilah is a sophomore and Sienna is a freshman. They will play one and two singles, respectively, and one doubles. These two have been playing a long time together and have three years in these spots to really grow into and become leaders in their flights.”
Last fall as a freshman, Mirando Gonyo went 0-2 at the state tournament. Now as a sophomore, Gonyo is aiming to build off that experience. Fellow sophomore Audrey Allen figures to play a key role on the varsity team this season.
“Miranda has a hustle that is hard to compete with,” Landin said. “She has a knack for keeping the ball in play and keeping points alive. Audrey has improved tremendously from last year. She is quicker and has a great forehand.”
The Bulldogs will open the season on Saturday in Pierre, where they’ll square off against Rapid City Central and Aberdeen Roncalli.
“I want to know if I have put them in the right flights for their strengths, are they going to rise to the occasion of being young, and do they have the stamina for a long day of tennis,” Landin said. “State is played out longer, and we have to be able to play full sets, not just pro-sets.”
With a first-year head coach and a fairly young team, the Bulldogs could experience a lot of ups and downs early in the season. Landin said that the goal is to continue to get better every day and grow together. If they can accomplish that, they could be at their best when the state tournament rolls around.
“The girls have given me a lot of grace so far,” Landin said. “I really appreciate that. They seem to understand that I am learning, too. I welcome their feedback and thoughts, and we have been able to work through those conversations well. A success this year will be growth from where we are now to how we are playing in early October.”