Friends of the Railway Work Day.jpg

HAROLD BOER, the chairperson for the Friends of the Railway, completes measurements during a work day at the Prairie Village roundhouse. The group is working to renovate the caboose by repainting and residing it, among other projects.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The Friends of the Railway group a work day on Saturday to get a Prairie Village caboose up to snuff before school tours begin in May.

The group, which holds monthly meetings to plan activities for the locomotives at Prairie Village, also performs repairs and renovation on the train cars. Last year, the group fixed up a turn of the century yellow passenger car, said Laura Palmer, a former Prairie Village board member and a volunteer with the Friends of the Railway. This year, they’ve chosen the caboose as their main project.