Thomas Bulfer wasn’t a champion runner. He didn’t even join the cross country team at Madison High School until he was a junior.
However, the MHS graduate was a runner the coach wanted on his team. His impact was so positive that even though Bulfer did not qualify for the state cross country meet, Coach Robert Cordts decided to take him to Rapid City with the runners who did qualify.
“As a senior, he was a good companion to the other runners. He was a calming presence for his teammates,” Cordts said in a phone interview last week.
Cordts, who teaches social science at MHS, indicated Bulfer is also smart, hard-working and not at all pretentious.
“He’s kind of a gentle breeze in your presence,” Cordts noted.
Because the MHS cross country team is open to all Madison Central students once they reach the seventh grade, students at different grade levels get to know one another. Consequently, MHS runners training this summer know Bulfer and were among the many to step up to help raise money to help him cover medical and recovery expenses.
“It’s about doing something for one of your friends,” Cordts said.
While family members have been unavailable for comment, social media sites indicate Bulfer was injured on June 26 when he dove into Lake Madison while celebrating a friend’s birthday. The C7 vertebra at the base of his neck broke in multiple directions, requiring surgery lasting seven hours.
His brother, MHS graduate Frank Bulfer, reported on a Go Fund Me page, organized to raise $60,000 to help cover expenses, that “many of the broken vertebrae fragments were successfully removed.” In addition, several plates were screwed into his spine.
Sarah Baumberger reported on Bulfer’s CaringBridge page that while he cannot move anything below his abdomen, Bulfer does have feeling in his legs and feet. He was transferred to Madonna Rehabilitation in Lincoln, Neb., on July 7.
Bulfer’s CaringBridge journal indicates an ASIA (American Spinal Injury Association) exam showed he will have nearly full function of his arms, and sensory but not motor function in his lower extremities. His goal is to be independent when he returns home, which may be around Aug. 26.
Last Thursday, the Madison Central cross country team and Sample Strong, a group of young runners, participated in the Thomas Bulfer Benefit Run/Walk, raising $1,010 to help him defray expenses.
“We wanted a way to let Thomas know we were thinking of him,” said Betsy Schamber, one of Bulfer’s former coaches, who organized the fund-raiser.
After learning about Bulfer’s accident, Schamber wanted to do something to help. She knew that both the Madison cross country team and Sample Strong athletes ran on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, so she reached out to Cordts and to Jennie Olsen, Sample Strong organizer.
“I knew the timeframe worked for them,” she said.
Once they were committed, the event was promoted via Facebook. Community members were invited to join the athletes, wearing Bulldog gear or Madison colors, and to contribute through Venmo.
Sample Strong is a summer fitness program named for Dr. Richard Sample, a Madison physician who died in 2014. On Thursday morning, those young runners used the track at Trojan Field. Cross country runners ran around the mile section which encompasses Trojan Field.
“It’s a common route for the cross country team,” Schamber said. Altogether, 85 individuals participated in the walk/run.
On Sunday, Bulfer celebrated his birthday at Madonna Rehabilitation. Those who wish to send him a card can do so at Madonna Rehabilitation, 5401 South St., Lincoln, Neb., 68506.
Those who wish to help him defray medical and recovery expenses can make a contribution at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-thomas-with-medical-recovery-expenses.