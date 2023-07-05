Terel Williams fell in love with football at a young age when he’d sit in front of the TV on Sunday afternoons. As soon as he was old enough to play, Williams signed up for the game he fell in love with watching.
When his senior season ended at Sioux Falls Roosevelt High School, Williams thought his playing career was over. That was until the Dakota State University coaching staff came calling.
“This opportunity really means a lot because after the playoffs, I thought I was done with football,” Williams said. “Then the DSU coaches really made me feel wanted, and when they offered me a spot, I knew it was a second chance to play the sport I love.”
Williams will be playing defensive back and majoring in physical education at DSU. He is unsure if he’ll minor in coaching or special education. The former Rough Rider said that the campus and Madison community played a major role in his decision to commit to DSU.
“DSU really caught my eye because the program was different from any of the other schools I visited,” Williams said. “This is the only school that I got a family feeling from. I loved the weight room when I first saw it on my first visit there during my junior year. I like that it’s a small campus and close community.”
The Trojans will break in their new stadium this season. Williams said he’s excited to be part of a program on the rise.
“The new facilities look absolutely amazing,” Williams said. “I can’t wait to play there. It’s one of the best stadiums I’ve ever seen at the college level.”