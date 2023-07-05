TW

TEREL WILLIAMS, a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls, is a member of the incoming freshman class for the Dakota State University football program. 

 Submitted photo

Terel Williams fell in love with football at a young age when he’d sit in front of the TV on Sunday afternoons. As soon as he was old enough to play, Williams signed up for the game he fell in love with watching.

When his senior season ended at Sioux Falls Roosevelt High School, Williams thought his playing career was over. That was until the Dakota State University coaching staff came calling.