HAZARDS WHICH LITTERED Lake Herman State Park following Thursday’s derecho have been cleaned up and the park has re-opened, although some areas are closed to the public. Visitors will still find branches laying around because a cleanup day has not yet been held.
One week after Lake Herman State Park closed following a massive storm – which the National Weather Service calls a derecho – moved through the region, the barricades were removed and the first campers were allowed to pull into campsites.
“I’m amazed at how fast the crews here worked,” said District Park Manager John Bame. “It was a lot of work, but the entire department stepped up to make it happen.”
In addition to a crew from the Wildland Fire Division of the state Department of Public Safety, which came in on Saturday, crews from all of the various divisions within the State Department of Game, Fish and Parks assisted. Locally, two Scout troops also helped; BSA Troop 255 and Cub Scout Pack 5 came in to clean up branches.
The park is opening in time for the open house and free fishing weekend which is held statewide each year to give area residents an opportunity to explore parks in their region. Camping fees still apply.
Bame indicated many of the reservations the park had for the weekend have been canceled, so there are spaces available for those who may be interested in camping. Some adjustments may be necessary because some areas of the park remain closed, but he doesn’t foresee any problems.
“We should be able to accommodate anyone who wants to stay,” Bame said.
Among the closed areas is the Herman Luce cabin. However, all day use areas are open. Any trails which are closed will be marked.
Bame does ask those who visit the park this weekend to understand that crews have been focused on removing hazards. Debris such as fallen branches are still found throughout the park.
Casting for Kids, an annual fishing tournament hosted in memory of Steve Thrun and Joe Walters, will be held on Saturday as scheduled. Registration begins at 10 a.m. near the park entrance. The tournament will be held from 10:30 a.m. until noon.
The Izaak Walton League and tournament volunteers will be providing a free lunch. Prizes will be awarded.
“Hopefully, it will be a fun, fun event,” Bame said.