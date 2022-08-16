Summit cutline

NEARLY THE ENTIRETY of 9th Street has been blocked off for this Madison construction project. This view from its intersection with Summit Ave. highlights the signage spread throughout much of the area. 

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Road construction was the primary focus of Monday’s Madison City Commission meeting.

Ryan Hegg, director of engineering and community development, walked the commission through a presentation detailing the progress of N.W. 9th St/Union Ave., as well as updates on N.E. 9th/Washington Ave. and other streets affected by the project.