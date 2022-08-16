NEARLY THE ENTIRETY of 9th Street has been blocked off for this Madison construction project. This view from its intersection with Summit Ave. highlights the signage spread throughout much of the area.
Road construction was the primary focus of Monday’s Madison City Commission meeting.
Ryan Hegg, director of engineering and community development, walked the commission through a presentation detailing the progress of N.W. 9th St/Union Ave., as well as updates on N.E. 9th/Washington Ave. and other streets affected by the project.
The project on N.W. 9th St/Union will be handled by Winter Contracting, LLC and is slated to begin later this month. The construction includes N.W. 9th from Highland Ave. to Park Creek and N. Union from N.W. 9th to the dead end. Asphalt will be removed to make way for new water mains, storm and gravity sewers, concrete curbs, sidewalks and gutters, as well as extensive surface restoration upon completion.
Completion of phase one is Nov. 18 with work commencing on phase two on May 22. The project expects substantial completion by next Aug. 11 and final completion next Sept. 15.
Phase 1A includes N.W. 3rd from Catherine to Chicago, N.W. 4th from Kansas to Chicago, and Catherine, Olive, West, Chicago and Liberty from N.W. 2nd to N.W. 5th St. It requires 29,320 square yards of full depth roadway reclamation along with new water mains and associated service lines like hydrants and valves. The project also requires new storm and gravity sewers.
This project is nearing completion. The only remaining items are sidewalk installations consisting of mainly ADA ramps, final grading for the dirt work and seeding, and the alleyway approach on 3rd St. between West and Olive.
Phase 1B is 21 blocks in the area of N.W. 5th to N.W. 9th from Catherine to Union. It began in August 2021. Substantial and final completions are set for Oct. 1 and Nov. 15, respectively.
Phase 2 extends over 20 blocks in the area of N.E. 9th to N.E. 3rd including Washington, Prairie, Egan, Lee, Summit and Lincoln. It will also cover Highway 34’s sanitary crossing as well as the water tower loop line.
The project began in July 2021 and is due for completion on Nov. 15.
The final component of the presentation is the repair of a 750,000-gallon water tower in Madison’s Industrial Park in late 2022 or early 2023.