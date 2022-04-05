The city of Madison will be using a $200 referral bonus to attract new lifeguards for the Madison Aquatics Center.
Monday night, commissioners approved the incentive, in which existing Community Center lifeguards will get a $200 bonus if the city hires a lifeguard who they refer.
City Administrator Jameson Berreth said that hiring lifeguards to work at the MAC facility is going to be “the most significant challenge we have.”
Berreth said that the idea of using existing Community Center lifeguards to recruit new hires was something that staff came up with.
“They (existing lifeguards) are often in contact with that…pool of candidates that we’re looking for,” said Berreth.
For a lifeguard to get the referral bonus, the person they recruit would have work for the city for at least a month after the pool opens. The pool is expected to open on May 28.
“By June 28, if those new lifeguards are still employed and have been working on all those shifts, then the person who referred them to this position would be eligible for a $200 referral bonus,” said Berreth.
City commissioners were told in February that hiring experienced lifeguards would be difficult this year because of the outdoor facility’s two-year closure.
The aquatics center first closed in 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns. It was closed again last summer because of major corrosion damage to its pump building when a ventilation fan malfunctioned.
Many lifeguards in the past have been either university or high school students.