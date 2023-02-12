Seven Dakota State University women set personal records in the regular-season indoor track & field finale on Saturday in Brookings.
The Trojans competed on the second day of the NCAA Division I indoor track & field meet, the South Dakota State Indoor Classic, which featured numerous NCAA Division I, II, III and NAIA schools.
DSU produced the second-fastest time in school history in the 4x400-meter relay.
Fane Sauvakacolo clocked a time of 26.14 seconds in the 200-meter dash, winning the ninth heat. Her time is a personal best and the fourth fastest time in school history.
All three DSU runners produced personal bests in the 400-meter dash, paced by Shaylee DeBeer in 1:71 (seventh in school history). Raylee Wallis ran a 1:01.12, 10th fastest in school history. Shakiera Gronenthal added a time of 1:11.63.
Sauvakacolo led the Trojans with a time of 9.22 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles. DeBeer clocked a personal best 9.83 seconds.
Lindsey Roth registered a time of 1:46.60 in the 600-meter run. Saddie Palmquist recorded a personal best of 1:50.46.
Madelyn Sylva posted a time of 2:36.53 seconds in the 800-meter run. Courtney Meyer produced a personal best time of 2:54.09.
Roth led the mile run race in 5:27.40. Sylva hit a personal-best 5:48.68, followed by Meyer in 6:28.02 (personal best).
Lahna Matucha cleared the high jump of 1.45 meters (4 feet, 9 inches).
In the 4x400-meter race, Sauvakacolo, DeBeer, Roth and Wallis produced the second fastest time in school history in 4:38.60.
Palmquist, Sylva, Gronenthal and Brooke Beaucaire added a 4:48.07.