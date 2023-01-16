Madison BB

MADISON'S Andrew Comes attempts a basket during the second half against Dell Rapids St. Mary in Colman on Saturday.

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Madison Bulldogs held a commanding 41-15 lead at halftime against Dell Rapids St. Mary on Saturday in Colman, and then they withstood a late fourth-quarter rally from the Cardinals to pick up the 70-63 victory.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs held a 60-40 lead and appeared well on their way to a comfortable double-digit victory. The Cardinals had other plans. DRSM went on a furious 23-6 run to cut Madison’s lead to 66-63. The Bulldogs managed to salt away the game by sinking four free throws to pick up the 70-63 victory.