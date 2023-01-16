The Madison Bulldogs held a commanding 41-15 lead at halftime against Dell Rapids St. Mary on Saturday in Colman, and then they withstood a late fourth-quarter rally from the Cardinals to pick up the 70-63 victory.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs held a 60-40 lead and appeared well on their way to a comfortable double-digit victory. The Cardinals had other plans. DRSM went on a furious 23-6 run to cut Madison’s lead to 66-63. The Bulldogs managed to salt away the game by sinking four free throws to pick up the 70-63 victory.
“We did a good job on our defense in the first half to hold them to 15 points,” Madison head coach Jeff Larson said. “Then in the second half we got complacent. A win is a win, but we have a bit of gut rot after a win like that. A bad win is always better than a loss. We had a really good first half and not so much in the second half.”
The Cardinals opened the scoring by knocking down a three-pointer to take the early 3-0 lead. Andrew Comes answered back for the Bulldogs by hitting a three-pointer to tie the game. A basket from Eli Barger put the Bulldogs up 5-3.
With the Bulldogs holding a 9-5 lead, Comes knocked down his second three-pointer of the first quarter to push Madison’s lead to 12-5.
A pair of baskets from Aiden Jensen pushed Madison’s lead to double digits at 18-8. A basket from Shane Veenhof wrapped up the scoring in the first quarter and gave the Bulldogs a 20-9 advantage.
Barger opened the scoring in the second half to put the Bulldogs up 22-9. Back-to-back dunks from Jensen pushed Madison’s lead to 28-11. Jensen added two more baskets to give the Bulldogs a 32-11 lead.
Ben Brooks scored seven straight points to give Madison a 41-15 halftime lead.
The second half started with a three-pointer from Charles Callahan giving the Bulldogs a 44-15 lead.
Brooks converted a three-point play to extend Madison’s lead to 47-20. Another three-pointer from Comes put the Bulldogs up 52-25. At the end of the third quarter, Madison held a 52-32 lead.
With the Bulldogs holding a 60-40 lead, DRSM mounted a late rally. The Cardinals hit five three-pointers and went on a 23-6 run to get within three points at 66-63. The Bulldogs knocked down four three throws to secure the 70-63 victory.
The win marked the third straight victory for the Bulldogs and brought their overall record to 4-4.
“We are going inside-out on offense,” Larson said. “We have one of the best post players in the state of South Dakota. We are giving him the ball and good things happen. The guys are hitting shots when teams come in on him. That’s what we have to continue to do.”
Jensen finished the game with 22 points and four assists. Comes contributed 16 points and four assists.
Brooks scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out four assists. Barger added 11 points and five rebounds.
MHS 64, Flandreau 34
The night prior to Saturday’s game, the Bulldogs defeated Flandreau 64-34. Comes led the Bulldogs with 20 points.
Jensen recorded a double-double for the Bulldogs with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Brooks scored nine points, dished out nine assists and grabbed eight rebounds. Elijah Sims scored eight points.
The Bulldogs will look to make it four straight wins on Thursday when they host Dell Rapids. Dell Rapids currently owns a 5-1 record.
“We have to handle their pressure,” Larson said. “They are going to press us, and we have to handle the pressure better than we did in the fourth quarter. I’m proud of these guys and all the hard work they are putting in.”