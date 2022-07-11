Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

07/10/22 00:05 CFS22-04256 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

07/10/22 00:27 CFS22-04257 Custody Dispute Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO WEST LAKE DR MADISON

07/10/22 03:11 CFS22-04258 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone N ANTELOPE AVE MADISON

07/10/22 09:01 CFS22-04259 Alarm False Alarm NE 1ST ST MADISON

07/10/22 09:49 CFS22-04260 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

07/10/22 10:35 CFS22-04262 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 452ND AVE MADISON

07/10/22 13:35 CFS22-04264 Animal Lost Information/Administrative 451ST AVE MADISON

07/10/22 14:53 CFS22-04265 Warrant Service Arrest MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

07/10/22 15:02 CFS22-04266 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD S HIGHLAND AVE MADISON

07/10/22 16:36 CFS22-04267 Citizen Assist Information/Administrative EVERGREEN ACRES DR WENTWORTH

07/10/22 17:00 CFS22-04268 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LEE AVE MADISON

07/10/22 17:13 CFS22-04269 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON

07/10/22 17:50 CFS22-04270 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD

07/10/22 18:16 CFS22-04271 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 43.939316, -96.97728

07/10/22 19:14 CFS22-04272 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO JUNIUS LN MADISON

07/10/22 20:12 CFS22-04273 MVA Injury Reportable Signal 1 LCSO 227TH ST RAMONA

07/10/22 20:15 CFS22-04274 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS W CENTER ST MADISON

07/10/22 20:17 CFS22-04275 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD MADSON

07/10/22 20:25 CFS22-04276 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 4TH ST MADISON

07/10/22 23:01 CFS22-04278 Medical Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON

Total Records: 20