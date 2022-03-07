We are heading into the final week of session, and there will be a lot of activity over the last four days. We have some big things to finalize, and I’m hopeful that legislators will keep in mind that we work for the people of our district and our state.
Last week, I was the prime sponsor on two bills that successfully passed both chambers and arrived at the governor’s desk, including SB122.
SB122 is a common-sense bill to strengthen South Dakota’s election laws. As policy-makers, it is our responsibility to make sure we have fair and honest elections with dependable results. The people of South Dakota should have full confidence in our election results. SB122 prohibits private funding of election costs except for gifts of a nominal and intrinsic value.
Now, let’s acknowledge something paramount to this discussion: South Dakota has strong election laws, and we have good people working our elections. South Dakota has a solid set of laws in place to prevent fraud, but as with all policy, there is room for improvement.
SB122 comes in response to unprecedented private donations given to local election supervisors throughout the United States in the 2020 general election.
The primary funder of these efforts was the Center for Tech and Civic Life. This group, funded primarily by a foundation led by Mark and Priscilla Chan Zuckerberg, distributed $350 million across the country, including nearly $380,000 in 35 South Dakota counties.
Now, while there is no evidence of improper activity with the dollars in South Dakota, it brings to the forefront a policy debate of whether private dollars should or should not be used to conduct elections.
In my opinion, only public dollars should be used to operate polling locations and tabulate votes.
The Legislature overwhelmingly agreed, and I think the public does as well.
Allowing private funding of our elections could result in corporations and special interests having an improper influence on election outcomes. This undermines the integrity of the process and erodes voter confidence.
SB122 will prohibit government election offices from accepting funding from private individuals, non-profits and special interest groups. The public’s faith and trust in our elections is simply too valuable to risk the involvement of third parties to fund and potentially influence the polling place and tabulation process.
Thank you for allowing me to represent you and our future generations. Please don’t hesitate to drop me a note at Casey.Crabtree@sdlegislature.gov or follow me on social media at Casey Crabtree for SD Senate.