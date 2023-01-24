GG

DAKOTA STATE MEN'S basketball coach Gary Garner talks to his team during a timeout. The longtime DSU head coach announced that he will retire at the end of the 2023 season. 

 Photo by Cody Welu

Dakota State University men’s basketball head coach Gary Garner has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the season.

Garner is in his 14th season with the Trojan men’s basketball team.