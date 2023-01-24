Dakota State University men’s basketball head coach Gary Garner has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the season.
Garner is in his 14th season with the Trojan men’s basketball team.
He’s the second longest men’s basketball coaching tenure behind legendary Ed Harter.
Garner, who began coaching at DSU in 2009, has the second most all-time victories in program history with 194 wins prior to this weekend’s home games at the DSU Fieldhouse.
During his tenure at DSU, Garner transformed the men’s basketball program from the bottom dweller to a top-quality team in the NAIA.
Under his leadership, the Trojans advanced to the North Star Athletic Association postseason tournament’s championship game four times (2014, ‘15, ‘16, ‘21). They won the championships in 2015 and 2016.
In addition, the Trojans won the independent conference postseason tournaments during the 2012 and 2013 seasons.
Garner guided the Trojans to back-to-back NSAA regular-season co-championships in 2015 and ‘16, the first conference title since 1991.
He took his squads to the NAIA Division II National Tournament four times in five years, including a historic run to the Elite Eight round in 2013 where DSU established the men’s basketball program record of 25 wins.
Garner had coached 17 All-Conference players, two NSAA Most Valuable Players and five NAIA Men’s Basketball All-American athletes during his time at DSU.