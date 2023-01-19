Wednesday’s Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting was dominated by discussions of radio upgrades and communication malfunctions.
Robbi Boettcher of the Ramona Fire Department reported that one of the Lake County’s two ultra-high frequency (UHF) radio repeaters is malfunctioning and “getting close” to unusable. A repeater receives and retransmits signals to radios. The county’s other UHF repeater broke a couple of years ago, Boettcher said in a follow-up interview with the Madison Daily Leader.
“God forbid anything would ever happen [to the repeaters],” Boettcher said. “It all comes down to communications.”
While the previous repeater was replaced, it was a “Band-Aid” rather than a permanent fix, in Boettcher’s opinion, as replacing the newly-malfunctioning repeater would be.
Boettcher said he would prefer the current UHF radios and repeaters be replaced by very high frequency (VHF) equipment. The surrounding counties all use VHF radios, and the Lake County fire departments’ UHF radios cannot communicate with out-of-county agencies. Instead, firefighters must carry separate radios to talk to out-of-county fire departments, he said.
“When we’re better [at communicating], we respond better, and that’s what the person calling 911 deserves,” he said.
At the meeting, Boettcher reported he received two quotes to replace the repeaters and more than 120 fire department radios, as well as to purchase the appropriate Federal Communications Commission frequency licenses. One quote was $157,000 from Motorola, while the other quote was $65,000 from Kenwood. The Motorola repeaters are 100-watt repeaters compared to Kenwood’s 40 watts. The current repeaters are 40-watt and fulfill the fire departments’ needs, Boettcher said.
Boettcher is pursuing several avenues of funding but sought the county’s help in paying for the $65,000 worth of equipment.
Lake County Commissioner Deb Reinicke opposed the price tag.
“We all need to work on this project for the safety of our personnel, but we don’t have that money tree,” she said.
April Denholm, director of 911 Communications, said that, if the VHF equipment is ordered, firefighters will need training to use it properly.
Lake County Emergency Manager Kody Keefer expressed concerns about firefighters’ current radio training, saying that firefighters often don’t talk enough over their radios during an incident.
“It’s a safety hazard,” he said, “but it’s completely solvable.”
Denholm also informed the committee that Madison and Lake County agencies must change their state radios from SmartZone profiles to Project 25 profiles by November. This upgrade will affect the whole state, starting in the west and moving eastward over the course of the year. Most locations west of the Missouri River have started or completed the switch.
The previous state radios used a SmartZone profile, which has been in use for 20 years and is now obsolete. Motorola will stop supporting SmartZone in December. SmartZone profiles are incompatible with P25 profiles, but many radios themselves can be switched over to the P25 profile, according to the South Dakota Public Safety Communications Council.
Individuals and organizations that operate scanners and stream the audio will need to switch their scanners from the “Motorola SmartZone” format to the “APCO P25 format” for the scanner to work properly after the switch.
This change will affect all public safety agencies in the state, as well as organizations like highway departments, hospital emergency rooms, airports and jails. Denholm and other government employees have been reaching out to these agencies to inform them of the upcoming changes.
“We’re racking our brains to reach out to anyone that could be affected,” Denholm said.
Denholm also urged LEPC members to tell first responders to have the Active911 app installed on their phones with notifications enabled. Some medical personnel alerted Denholm that not all pagers were alerting first responders to emergencies if the responder was inside a building. The app can alert responders in place of pagers.
Denholm attributed this to a broken paging repeater at a tower, which is unrelated to the UHF repeater. While Denholm said that Lake County currently has a repeater on loan from Sioux Falls Two Way Solutions, this loaned repeater is not as powerful as required. The county is waiting for a more suitable repeater to arrive, but issues with the supply chain have delayed it.