Coffee

JUSTIN BLESSINGER (left) uses a rotisserie basket on a grill to roast coffee. To ensure the beans roast evenly, he shakes the basket every few minutes. In his demonstration, he described other methods for roasting, including the use of an air popper or skillet. Steve Hofman observed Blessinger putting the basket on the grill during the demonstration.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

Justin Blessinger didn’t hide the cold, hard truth. He stated up front what coffee aficionados already know.

“You can spend an astonishing amount on this stuff,” he said on Sunday morning when he and his wife Christina hosted a coffee tasting at the Embrace Madison Church on Center Street.