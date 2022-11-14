JUSTIN BLESSINGER (left) uses a rotisserie basket on a grill to roast coffee. To ensure the beans roast evenly, he shakes the basket every few minutes. In his demonstration, he described other methods for roasting, including the use of an air popper or skillet. Steve Hofman observed Blessinger putting the basket on the grill during the demonstration.
Justin Blessinger didn’t hide the cold, hard truth. He stated up front what coffee aficionados already know.
“You can spend an astonishing amount on this stuff,” he said on Sunday morning when he and his wife Christina hosted a coffee tasting at the Embrace Madison Church on Center Street.
He wasn’t talking about the fancy drinks available at coffee shops. Rather, he was talking about coffee itself, the beans which have different flavor notes depending upon where they are grown and how they are roasted.
The presentation included both basic information and personal recommendations. In addition, tasters had the opportunity to sample coffee grown in different parts of the world and roasted by four vendors in the area.
Blessinger began by creating context, explaining coffee beans are actually seeds found inside cherries and must be cleaned, washed and sorted by hand before they can be roasted.
“It smells a little like grain,” he said, passing around a bag of green beans. “It doesn’t smell like coffee at all.”
Blessinger described roasting at the end of the presentation, prior to dumping beans into a rotisserie basket and taking them outside to the grill. In doing so, he compared roasting beans to grilling steak.
“You want to preserve the flavor,” he indicated.
With some beans, such as Ethiopian beans, a light to medium roast is better. For others, such as Columbian or Sumatran, a darker roast creates a richer flavor. Blessinger considers a French roast burned and doesn’t care for the flavor.
“While you’re roasting, you’ll burn off a lot of stuff,” he explained, noting beans are surrounded by a hull. “It has a grassy fire kind of smell.”
He compared the sound of roasting coffee to popcorn because the beans crack as the moisture is released. He, personally, tries to avoid taking beans to what is known as the second crack, which is a dark roast, in part due to the danger posed by fire.
“When coffee burns, it has an invisible flame,” he explained. “It’s super dangerous because you don’t realize it’s burning.”
However, he also prefers the flavor of coffee at a light or medium roast, depending upon the country of origin.
“It sounds like wine snobbery, because I couldn’t taste the flavors at all for the longest time,” Blessinger admitted.
A freshly roasted Ethiopian coffee, which smelled like blueberries, awakened his sensitivity to the different flavor notes which distinguish coffees. He indicated those nuances are hidden in weak coffee.
“You’re not likely to taste the flavor if you don’t use enough grounds,” Blessinger said.
The way coffee is prepared also impacts the flavor, beginning with how it is ground. Blessinger recommended a burr grinder over a blade grinder because a burr grinder creates more evenly ground coffee.
He also recommended grinding the beans just prior to making the coffee as well as storing whole beans away from light, heat and air. However, beans – or coffee – should never be frozen.
“If you’re after an elusive flavor, you’re not going to get it after freezing beans,” Blessinger said. As with freezing chocolate, freezing beans pushes out the oils which are responsible for the flavor notes.
Beans should be ground according to the type of coffee maker being used. For a French press, which involves pouring hot water over ground coffee and then pressing the grounds to the bottom, a coarser grind is recommended. For espresso, a fine grind is recommended.
While Blessinger conceded that a drip coffee maker produces a decent cup of coffee, he does not recommend a percolator, which “recycles” coffee and leads to a more bitter flavor. He prefers a pour over, which involves opening the grounds with hot water before pouring water over them to make coffee.
“All these methods for achieving good coffee take time,” he said, grouping the French press with the pour over method.