Tammy Jung

TAMMY JUNG has spent 40 years as a Title I teacher in Madison schools. She has had an impact on so many students who have difficulties with reading and math, and says the close connection in her small groups is a major reason why she has stayed in her job.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Salt Lake City, cranberry bogs and travel with friends are just a few things Tammy Jung has planned for her retirement.

Jung has been a Title I teacher in Madison for 40 years, working for both Madison Elementary and St. Thomas schools. Title I teachers focus on students who have difficulties with reading and math and work to bring them up to their peers’ levels. It’s a job that requires flexibility and patience, Jung said. Since she usually has small groups, with up to four attending a lesson, she must adjust her plans for each child and work with the child’s teacher to help as much as possible.