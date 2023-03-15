TAMMY JUNG has spent 40 years as a Title I teacher in Madison schools. She has had an impact on so many students who have difficulties with reading and math, and says the close connection in her small groups is a major reason why she has stayed in her job.
Salt Lake City, cranberry bogs and travel with friends are just a few things Tammy Jung has planned for her retirement.
Jung has been a Title I teacher in Madison for 40 years, working for both Madison Elementary and St. Thomas schools. Title I teachers focus on students who have difficulties with reading and math and work to bring them up to their peers’ levels. It’s a job that requires flexibility and patience, Jung said. Since she usually has small groups, with up to four attending a lesson, she must adjust her plans for each child and work with the child’s teacher to help as much as possible.
“To have that close connection in that small group is a lot of the reason I stayed in Title I,” she said.
She also said she enjoys getting to see children of different grade levels. Since she teaches students who need remedial help from kindergarten to fourth grade, she sees them grow up in a way many teachers do not.
“It’s just fun to see those kids go up through the grades, and it keeps you in touch with what they’re teaching and how they’re teaching,” she said.
Throughout her 40 years, she’s seen students, teachers and technologies come and go. The biggest change in how she’s done her job, however, has come from the increasing use of computers.
“When I started teaching, we had chalkboards, and then whiteboards on up,” she said. “Now, you use computers for everything. That is the biggest change, the way we receive information, the way we give out information. It affects every part of our lives now.”
That said, she doesn’t believe the welcoming environment of Madison Elementary has changed.
“I’ve worked with great people throughout my 40 years, and I’m working with great people now.”
While she said she will miss teaching, she wants to start a new chapter in life after dedicating 40 years to the schools and students. But, she won’t miss the paperwork.
“Some days I’m like, ‘Yes, I’m out of here,’ and other days I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m going to miss this,’” she said.
She said it takes a great deal of persistence and dedication to stay in teaching. One has to be in it for the passion, not the money.
“Be sure you love it, because it is a tough job. Be sure going in you want to do it with all your heart,” she said. “You have to meet all different types of people in this job. A teacher can be many [types of] people, so you’d better come in loving it.”
Jung was born and raised in Madison. As a child, she attended Lincoln Elementary School, which closed in 2008. After she retires, she plans to continue living in Madison, though she does want to travel with friends and work on creative and intellectual projects.
One new interest is genealogy, or the study of family trees and history. She said she wants to visit the Family History Library in Salt Lake City, which is one of the world’s largest research institutions dedicated to researching family histories. She would also like to see a cranberry bog, especially if it was during a trip with friends.
Jung gave a special thanks to Dorothy Sullivan, a former Lincoln Elementary teacher who died in 2022. Jung student-taught under Sullivan, who acted as a mentor and friend.
“She just made me realize that teaching was a job worth doing,” Jung said. “She was a lady full of life.”
Janel Guse, the Madison Elementary School principal, said that Jung will leave a hole when she leaves. She described Jung as a “wonderful, caring” individual who was full of curiosity and creativity.
“Her human touch is such a wonderful thing,” Guse said. “We’ll miss her. We wish her the best in her retirement and hope she visits often.”