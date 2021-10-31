Three discreet voices were heard over the weekend as landowners and parents gathered in gyms in Rutland, Oldham and Ramona to receive an update on consolidation talks between the Oldham-Ramona and Rutland school districts.
Parents, by and large, were primarily concerned with having continuity, with giving their children the opportunity to graduate from high school in the same school system they are currently attending.
“Both schools are not going to be viable in five years,” Maren Fischer said at Saturday morning’s meeting in Ramona. “If we want to have an identity, we need to try to come together and compromise.”
A small but vocal contingent supported dissolving the districts.
“It would be simpler to run this school as long as you can and then dissolve it,” Bill Wettlaufer said at the same meeting, citing the high cost of educating children in a small school.
“To me, it doesn’t make sense to build a new school,” LeRoy Erickson said earlier at Oldham, indicating it would be better to strengthen surrounding school districts by dissolving and increasing their tax base.
A third contingent, in Rutland on Friday night, supported consolidation and a new school, but felt the best location would be on the Nunda oil rather than on US-81.
The meetings were held in an effort to receive community input as the committee tasked with developing a plan to submit to the state Department of Education prepares to make a recommendation to school boards in November or December. If the boards in Rutland and Oldham-Ramona approve the plan, the state will determine whether the plan is complete, and the districts can proceed.
After receiving approval from the DOE, the districts will once again hold public meetings to lay out details regarding how the new district will operate, and the issue will go to a vote. A simple majority of 50% plus one in both districts must approve the consolidation for it to pass.
“If one votes it down, it’s done,” Tom Oster with Dakota Education Consulting said at each of the three meetings. “Both districts must pass it for it to pass.”
In addition to listening to individuals who commented at the meetings, administrators asked participants to complete a brief survey following each meeting. Those in attendance were asked if they would support a consolidation, if they would support a bond issue to build a new school, if they would support both as long as their taxes do not increase, and where to have attendance centers if the bond issue does not pass.
If the consolidation is approved by voters, a new school board will be elected, but existing boards will continue to function during a transitional period. In addition, existing schools could continue to operate as they have for up to two years.
No effort would be made to change attendance centers unless the bond for a new attendance center is not approved.
“It doesn’t make sense to upset that apple cart twice,” Oster told those in attendance.
He explained that while the schools’ fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30, taxes are collected in May and November. With funds the districts currently have on hand and the timing of collected taxes, “we figured out we can make it work,” Oster said.
While the Oldham-Ramona School District is larger than the Rutland School District geographically, districts have a comparable number of registered voters. Rutland Superintendent Brian Brosnahan indicated his district has 471 registered voters. Oldham-Ramona Superintendent Michael Fischer indicated his district has 475 registered voters.