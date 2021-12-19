For the second time in two weeks, a former NFL quarterback has returned to the area to inspire young people by sharing his story and lessons which can be extracted from it.
Neil Graff – who wears a Super Bowl ring, having played with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1979 when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 – was in Chester on Friday for the Empower graduation. The drug prevention program is taught in rural schools by Lake County Deputy Steve Rowe.
“This is the big day,” Rowe told the students. “This is your moment. I’m proud of everything you’ve accomplished.”
To make the occasion memorable, he invited Graff to speak to them. Graff, a member of the South Dakota Sports Halls of Fame, played both basketball and football at Sioux Falls Lincoln before going on to play football at the University of Wisconsin. From there, he was drafted to play for the Minnesota Vikings.
“As I was growing up, sports were really my life,” Graff told Chester students. “My dream was to play professional sports.”
When shooting hoops, Graff would imagine himself scoring the winning points in a close game. When tossing a football around with friends, he would imagine taking his team to the top.
“That was my dream from an early point in my life,” Graff said.
While he succeeded at the high school level, make the All-State teams in both basketball and football, he was apprehensive about playing football at a Big Ten school. He thought players who had come from urban areas would be stronger, having had better coaching and more opportunities.
“I found something out that I think is important to you young men and women,” Graff said. “I was as well prepared as those other people from all over the country.”
Graff encouraged students to believe they can succeed in any field they choose with the foundation they receive in South Dakota. He said it was exciting to be drafted by the Minnesota Vikings because friends and family would have the opportunity to see him play.
“Not many of the guys who get drafted make it,” Graff said. “I worked very hard to make it in the NFL.”
Over the course of his career, he played not only for the Vikings but also for the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers. On each team, he was the backup for a legend – Fran Tarkenton, Jim Plunkett and Terry Bradshaw.
“It was a great time for me,” Graff indicated, noting that he learned an important lesson.
“Winning is a lot more fun than losing,” he said. The satisfaction of winning becomes motivational, he said.
Graff described the quarterback’s role in the game and what he learned about others in that role.
“The quarterback is the coach on the field. He has to coordinate everything,” he said.
While some players were talented, he didn’t necessarily want them on the field with him. Rather, he wanted a different type of player.
“The type of player who worked hard to develop his talent, to maximize his talent – that’s the type of player I wanted,” Graff said. “Those were the players who were going to be successful.”
He told the students they also had talent and encouraged them to work at developing their natural talents so they could be successful in life. He said employers looked for people who worked hard to develop their talents, and that’s what led to success.
“When you maximize your talent and you’re successful, you’ll win and be a lot happier,” Graff said, encouraging the students to pursue their dreams.