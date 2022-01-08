A long night ended with joy for Kelsey Ballman and Chris Mohlenbrock when Remiel Marie Mohlenbrock joined their family.
Weighing in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces, the 19.5-inch girl was born at 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 5. She was the first baby of the year born at Madison Regional Health System.
Remiel joined five siblings: 10-year-old Grayce, 9-year-old Emmie, 7-year-old Jostalynne, 4-year-old Jax and 3-year-old Kai.
“I was secretly hoping she was a boy. Now that she’s here, I couldn’t be more happy,” the doting father said.
The couple moved to Madison from Minnesota to be close to family late last year. Mohlenbrock works at Steve’s Tire and Service in Chester. His sister and her family live in Howard.
Ballman is a stay-at-home mom. They grew up together; Ballman and Mohlenbrock’s sister were best friends.
“I was just a nuisance when we were young,” he said. Their lives took them in different directions until several years ago when they became a couple.
Ballman said Remiel’s siblings are excited to have a new baby in the family, especially Grayce who loves babies. She was pleased with the care she received at MRHS. Still, by late in the day, she was ready to go home.
When asked about their dreams for their daughter, Ballman said she wants her daughter to be happy and to make her own choices.
“I look forward to scaring off all the boys when she grows up,” Mohlenbrock said.