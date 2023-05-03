Young fans of history will have a new chance to explore their passion with the beginning of a Lake County chapter of the National History Club.
The chapter had its first meeting at the Lake County Museum on Monday to get feedback from potential members. Several home-schooled and Madison Central School District students attended, but one of the club’s advisers, Christina Blessinger, said students from Chester and Ramona have reached out to join, as well.
The club is open to all students in Lake County from grades 6-12, and interested parties can contact the club’s advisers or the Lake County Museum to join and get added to an email list. Blessinger, Steve Gors and Jacob Ludemann will serve as the chapter’s advisers. Blessinger is the program coordinator at the Lake County Museum, while Gors and Ludemann are teachers at Madison High School.
The National History Club has more than 500 chapters and 16,000 members across the United States, according to the organization’s website. But, Lake County’s chapter will only be the second in the state.
Members of National History Club chapters can apply for scholarships through the organization, and local chapters can set guidelines allowing their members to graduate with history honors.
At the first meeting, club members decided to meet once a month, though no official dates were set. In addition to meetings, the club aims to host events like tours at local sites, fashion or car show fund-raisers and guest speakers. Another idea was to set up historical displays at local nursing homes.
Two MHS juniors, Anna Blessinger and Danny Cao, will serve as the president and vice president of the club this year. Blessinger, who has volunteered at the museum for several years, said she is excited to help bring history to students in her age group.
“My parents have really instilled a deep love and respect in the history of our nation,” she said. “I’ve always loved hearing about where I come from, where my friends come from. Now that I’m older…it’s really important to me.”
The club has been in the works since the fall, and Blessinger said her main goal is to host fun, interesting activities that club members will enjoy. While she has her own interests, including the history of mechanics, she wants the club to serve everyone’s needs.
“I don’t want them to see it [history] as dead. I want people to see they can experience it now, in a way that’s not boring,” she said. “We can enjoy learning about our past, and I think it’s important for people our age to learn about it.”
Piper DeBerry, a home-schooled sixth-grader, came to Monday’s meeting after hearing about it from her mother, and she hopes attending will help her become more well-rounded and explore her interest in historical fashion.
“The curriculum we do, it does a lot of English and science, but we don’t do a lot of history, so I’m not as good in history. I thought, ‘Well, it’d be good to learn a bit more’,” DeBerry said. “Even if you’re not extremely interested in it [history], it’s good to learn about. The more I learn, the more I become interested in it.”
Ludemann and Gors said they’re excited to advise the club, and they hope it will help ignite or reaffirm students’ love of history. The focus on student-led learning will provide opportunities students can’t get through homework or tests, they said.
“It’s going to be a lot more hands-on than what we can really provide in school,” Ludemann said. “There are going to be a lot more opportunities here that we just can’t do when you have a classroom of 30 kids and you’re teaching 300 kids a year. So, I think it’s a great opportunity to experience history in a new way.”