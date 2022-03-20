(Editor’s note: “Now Hiring: Challenges & Solutions” is a three-part series which looks at the workforce shortage in the Madison area and efforts being made to address this.)
The numbers tell the story.
As of last week, the state Department of Labor had 389 job openings listed in Lake, Miner and Moody counties. The state Labor Market Information Center indicated 170 unemployed individuals reside in Lake County, 30 in Miner and 105 in Moody.
Even if every one of those individuals were to gain employment within the coming weeks, some positions would remain vacant.
The Department of Labor has seen this coming for years. Baby boomers were aging out of the workforce. Fewer teens were seeking employment than in previous generations.
Rather than simply bemoaning the fact, the department developed a wide range of programs in an effort to help employers find the workers they need.
“We’re trying to reach people who are looking for work and encourage people who are not looking for work to consider doing that,” said Lois Niedert, office manager for the Madison Job Service.
“Dakota Roots” encourages those who left the state for greener pastures to return. “Bring Your ‘A’ Game to Work” is a training program designed to help workers develop soft skills which will make them better employees. These include attendance, appearance, attitude, ambition, accountability, acceptance and appreciation.
A number of programs focus on preparing teens to enter the workforce, both by helping them think about the future and by providing opportunities while they are still in high school. Career advisers are among the resources currently available.
“The career adviser’s job is to go into the schools and conduct work readiness activities,” Niedert indicated. However, Job Service offices aren’t stopping there.
“We’re setting up job shadowing, internships, mock interviews. We’re talking about how to fill out job applications and doing career interest inventories,” Niedert continued.
As much as anything, the emphasis is on developing basic work skills in preparation for entering the workforce as adults. These include learning to show up when scheduled to work, learning to communicate with co-workers and supervisors, and learning to be accountable in the workplace. “That basic starting job is just to build the foundation,” Niedert stated, speaking of part-time retail and service jobs which teens have traditionally filled.
With the current workforce shortage, many businesses which depended on teens are not only advertising for workers but also adapting by reducing hours. Many are reconsidering scheduling practices.
“Employers are telling us they’re being very flexible,” Niedert said, noting they recognize students are busy.
For students who qualify, there are also financial incentives tied to some of the department’s programs. Currently, planning is under way for a summer program that will be announced later this spring.
The Department of Labor is also working in a variety of ways to help individuals re-enter the workforce. There is a bonding program to protect employers who hire “at-risk,” hard-to-place workers, such as those on parole. There are work experience and on-the-job training programs to help individuals acquire job skills and explore career fields to identify one that’s a good fit.
These opportunities also help workers solve problems such as transportation issues and childcare issues before accepting permanent, full-time employment.
To be even more accessible, employment specialists are beginning to schedule time at the Madison Public Library. There, they can answer questions about training opportunities, help individuals with their job search, and even guide them through the process of completing an online job application.
“I think as a department, we’re working aggressively to tap into resources for potential employees, knowing they may have some barriers to being employed and work-ready,” Niedert said.