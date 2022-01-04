Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

01/03/22 01:38 CFS22-00030 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.022796, -97.141929

01/03/22 05:19 CFS22-00031 Alarm Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD INDUSTRY AVE MADISON

01/03/22 06:13 CFS22-00032 MVA Reportable Signal 2 454TH AVE MADISON

01/03/22 07:17 CFS22-00033 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.022850, -97.141950

01/03/22 07:42 CFS22-00034 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning N WASHINGTON AVE

01/03/22 08:28 CFS22-00035 MVA Report Taken MPD MADISON

01/03/22 08:34 CFS22-00036 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy S LINCOLN AVE

01/03/22 08:57 CFS22-00037 Escort Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

01/03/22 09:17 CFS22-00038 Sex Offenses Handled By Officer / Deputy EMS 456TH AVE MADISON

01/03/22 09:18 CFS22-00039 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

01/03/22 09:49 CFS22-00040 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON

01/03/22 09:59 CFS22-00041 Medical Fall Patient Transported EMS W CENTER ST MADISON

01/03/22 11:12 CFS22-00042 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

01/03/22 11:38 CFS22-00043 Medical Patient Transported EMS SE 1ST ST MADISON

01/03/22 12:44 CFS22-00044 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON

01/03/22 12:56 CFS22-00045 Parking Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD MADISON

01/03/22 17:13 CFS22-00046 Traffic Complaint Unable to Locate LCSO MAIN ST CHESTER

01/03/22 20:03 CFS22-00047 911 Open Line Arrest MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

01/03/22 20:12 CFS22-00048 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 5TH ST MADISON

Total Records: 19