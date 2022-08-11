Purchase Access

If you’re like most people, your work has been a central part of your life. So, wouldn’t it be nice to have the flexibility to decide when you no longer want to work?

Many people of retirement age have achieved this type of control. In fact, two-thirds of workers age 65 and older say they work primarily because they want to, not because they have to, according to a 2021 study by Edward Jones and Age Wave. But that means that one-third of workers in this age group feel financially compelled to work.