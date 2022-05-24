Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

05/23/22 00:23 CFS22-02951 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SD HWY 34

05/23/22 01:18 CFS22-02952 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO SD HWY 34

05/23/22 09:51 CFS22-02953 Public Works/Utilities Handled By Public Works / Street / SE 4TH ST

05/23/22 10:57 CFS22-02954 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 5TH ST MADISON

05/23/22 12:25 CFS22-02955 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control SW 8TH ST MADISON

05/23/22 12:53 CFS22-02956 Vandalism Report Taken LCSO 461ST AVE

05/23/22 14:00 CFS22-02957 Traffic Complaint Citation Issued MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

05/23/22 14:48 CFS22-02958 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone EVERGREEN ACRES DR WENTWORTH

05/23/22 15:55 CFS22-02959 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

05/23/22 15:59 CFS22-02960 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO 454TH AVE MADISON

05/23/22 16:22 CFS22-02961 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SW 10TH ST

05/23/22 16:32 CFS22-02962 Vehicle Stolen Event Cancelled MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

05/23/22 16:49 CFS22-02963 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

05/23/22 17:09 CFS22-02964 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON

05/23/22 17:40 CFS22-02965 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

05/23/22 17:59 CFS22-02966 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON

05/23/22 18:10 CFS22-02967 Vandalism Report Taken MPD S LINCOLN AVE MADISON

05/23/22 18:23 CFS22-02968 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SE 5TH ST MADISON

05/23/22 18:47 CFS22-02969 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone 241ST ST MADISON

05/23/22 18:49 CFS22-02970 Vandalism Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

05/23/22 19:00 CFS22-02971 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON

05/23/22 19:21 CFS22-02972 Theft Report Taken MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON

05/23/22 20:47 CFS22-02973 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON

05/23/22 20:55 CFS22-02974 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO HWY 19 MADISON

05/23/22 23:04 CFS22-02975 Unsecure Building/Open Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD JOHN DEERE CIR MADISON

05/23/22 23:55 CFS22-02976 Unsecure Building/Open Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE

Total Records: 26