The Chester School Board will meet Monday, Sept. 11 in the high school's library at 5:30 p.m. to discuss 2023-2024 enrollment, open enrollment requests and adding South Dakota High School Activities Association-sanctioned softball for spring 2024.
Madison Board talks
teacher shortages
The Madison School Board will meet Monday, Sept. 11 in Board Room 400 in Madison High School at 5:30 p.m. The board will consider resolutions to address the statewide teacher shortage to forward to the Associated School Boards of South Dakota. They will also dissolve the wrestling co-op with the separate Oldham-Ramona and Rutland Districts and consider a co-op with the consolidated Oldham-Ramona-Rutland District. The board will receive an Associated School Boards of South Dakota gold medal and discuss personnel actions.
Gas prices in SD
are slightly down
Average gasoline prices in South Dakota have fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.66 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 628 stations in South Dakota.
Prices in South Dakota are 6.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 3.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 9.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.435 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in South Dakota was priced at $3.32/g while the most expensive was $4.29 per gallon, a difference of 97.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon. The national average is down 4.4 cents per gallon from a month ago but 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.