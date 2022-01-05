Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

01/04/22 05:40 CFS22-00049 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

01/04/22 07:04 CFS22-00050 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 233RD ST & TERRITORIAL MADISON

01/04/22 07:27 CFS22-00051 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy 241ST ST COLMAN

01/04/22 07:53 CFS22-00052 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

01/04/22 08:10 CFS22-00053 Medical Diabetic Patient Not Transported EMS HERMAN BLVD MADISON

01/04/22 08:24 CFS22-00054 Fire Vehicle Referred to Partner Agency 44.036797, -96.599650

01/04/22 09:05 CFS22-00055 Animal Complaint Handled By Animal Control N BLANCHE AVE MADISON

01/04/22 09:16 CFS22-00056 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON

01/04/22 10:40 CFS22-00057 Escort Transport/Escort Given MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

01/04/22 10:43 CFS22-00058 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON

01/04/22 11:10 CFS22-00059 Property Lost Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10th St MADISON

01/04/22 11:57 CFS22-00060 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NW 2ND ST MADISON

01/04/22 14:15 CFS22-00061 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

01/04/22 14:19 CFS22-00062 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

01/04/22 14:19 CFS22-00063 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

01/04/22 14:51 CFS22-00064 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE

01/04/22 15:17 CFS22-00065 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

01/04/22 15:35 CFS22-00066 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.017024, -97.103863

01/04/22 15:50 CFS22-00067 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

01/04/22 18:50 CFS22-00068 Traffic Complaint Information/Administrative N LINCOLN AVE MADISON

01/04/22 19:58 CFS22-00069 Traffic Hazard Handled By Public Works / Street / MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON

01/04/22 21:22 CFS22-00070 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

01/04/22 21:31 CFS22-00071 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

01/04/22 23:58 CFS22-00073 Mental

Total Records: 24