Lake County issued 15 building permits in November with total construction costs projected at $1,050,000. Of the building permits issued, one was for a new home.

Applications submitted include:

— Kyle Swiden, Chester Township, 40X80X14 private storage facility, $75,000.

— Clinton and Michelle Corey, Rutland, re-side and replace windows in home, $30,000.

— Scully Family Farm, LLP, Wentworth, new ranch-style, single-family home with lower-level walkout and attached garage, $520,000.

— Scully Family Farm, LLP, Wentworth, shoreline alteration, $2,000.

— Mathias Burbach, Lakeview, 20X30 three-seasons room addition, $100,000.

— David and Jennifer Lebahn, Wayne, move in 21X36 garage and 36X56 barn, $14,000.

— Ken and Karen Becker, Herman, 15X20 home addition, $47,000.

— Allan and Julie Gross, LeRoy, insulate, finish and heat existing pole shed, $15,000.

— Jeff and Rhonda Erickson, Wentworth, 36X38 garage addition with front entry/mudroom, convert existing garage into living space, $65,000.

— Scott Leighton, Herman, 32X56X14 pole shed, $58,000.

— Zachery Hildebrandt, Concord, move in 7,000-bushel grain bin, $5,000.

— James Hildebrandt, Concord, new 11,500-bushel grain bin, $31,000.

— Gene and Callie Wockenfuss, Wentworth, convert existing concrete patio into three-seasons room by adding a wall/door, $3,000.

— Jennifer Beyer Trust, Farmington, 30X40X12 pole shed, $10,000.

— Nordstrom Investment Co., Lakeview, 48X68X12 storage shed for business, $75,000.