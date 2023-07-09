Kesteloot purchase

ELISABETH AND AUSTIN Kesteloot of Kesteloot Excavation & Dirt Work Services recently purchased the vacant Wenk Foods property at 220 S. Highland Ave. The couple plans to demolish and renovate the space to serve as their company headquarters.

 Submitted photo

For more than 90 years, Wenk Foods Inc. operated a state-of-the-art chicken-processing plant in Madison. The building on S. Highland Ave. has been vacant since 2002, but its days of disrepair are finally coming to an end.

In June, the building was purchased by Austin and Elisabeth Kesteloot of Kesteloot Excavation & Dirt Work Services, who plan to transform the property into their business’ new headquarters.