ELISABETH AND AUSTIN Kesteloot of Kesteloot Excavation & Dirt Work Services recently purchased the vacant Wenk Foods property at 220 S. Highland Ave. The couple plans to demolish and renovate the space to serve as their company headquarters.
For more than 90 years, Wenk Foods Inc. operated a state-of-the-art chicken-processing plant in Madison. The building on S. Highland Ave. has been vacant since 2002, but its days of disrepair are finally coming to an end.
In June, the building was purchased by Austin and Elisabeth Kesteloot of Kesteloot Excavation & Dirt Work Services, who plan to transform the property into their business’ new headquarters.
“I remember driving by it and saying, ‘wow, this is a cool building, and it’d be nice if someone could do something with it’,” said Elisabeth, who serves as Kesteloot’s business manager, “so we’ve kind of come full circle.”
Austin founded Kesteloot Excavation in 2021 while working as the ag and shop teacher at Madison High School, a role he began in 2018. Originally from Marshall, Minn., the couple both attended South Dakota State University before moving to Madison.
“Truly, it was that job that planted our feet here,” Elisabeth noted. “We knew we wanted to stay in Madison long before we started a construction business.”
The seeds of Austin’s passion for construction were planted in college, when he worked for Bowes Construction in Brookings. That job not only helped Austin put himself through college but also provided valuable experience.
After moving to Madison, he worked for Michael Johnson Construction while teaching in the years leading up the start of Kesteloot Excavation.
Kesteloot started as a summer gig with him and one part-time employee. Their initial pieces of equipment were a dump trailer and skid steer, with their first excavator being added a bit later.
Utilizing the connections he’d established as a teacher, Austin set out to establish his business as a source for quality residential construction work throughout Madison and the surrounding area.
Austin resigned from teaching in the spring of 2022 to focus his efforts on the business. He said that while he loved his time at the school and the relationships he crafted there, it had always been a dream to run his own business.
Kesteloot has expanded and now employs 12 full-time and part-time workers. Their range of equipment has also rapidly expanded.
“We now own three excavators, a front-end loader, a road grader, two track skid steers, a dump truck, a semi, a lowboy and more,” Austin said.
Kesteloot recently hired Josh Adelmann as a full-time estimator, who was previously Austin’s supervisor during his days at Bowes.
Austin said it was this growth that initially sparked their desire to purchase a building. He added that Terry Schultz of Mustang Seeds and the Lake Area Improvement Corporation (LAIC) helped identify the Wenk’s property as a potential location.
“There have been a ton of community members that have supported us,” Elisabeth said. “We wouldn’t have been able to get this big without owning a property up to this point without community support. We’re very grateful for the support that we’ve had because we wouldn’t be here without it.”
The couple extended their thanks to two of their earliest supporters: Tom Kahler and Paul Schultz.
Kahler is the branch manager of BankWest in Madison and head of the Chamber of Commerce Ag Committee, of which the Kesteloots are members. They explained that Kahler was instrumental in the start of their business.
Schultz, who is general manager and CEO of Madison’s F&M Co-Op Oil, offered them space on his property to store their equipment during the winter.
As for the Wenk’s building, the couple said that about 75% of the 20,000-sq.-ft. property will need to be removed. An 8,400-sq.-ft. section with “good bones” will remain, with around 1,600 square feet of additional space being added following demolition.
Currently, the couple is working to clear out the interior before demolition can begin. They said that while they will perform the demolition work themselves, they will receive assistance from Barger Construction for the addition and rehabbing efforts.
The project will likely extend over the next two years, but eventually will provide Kesteloot with office, storage and other critical space. This additional space will also help the business move toward more commercial construction, though Austin maintains that they will continue to provide the residential work that helped them get their start.