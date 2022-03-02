With more than $2.4 million in federal funds to disperse, Lake County commissioners are moving with slow deliberation.
Having received the first round of funding through the American Rescue Plan Act in June 2021, commissioners opted to delay making any decisions until after the budget for fiscal year 2022 was crafted. In October, the county issued a press release indicating applications would be accepted from area nonprofits.
“It’s an unprecedented amount of money,” Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann said in a phone interview at the time. “We hope the nonprofits that serve our community are able to think outside the box and apply for eligible projects.”
To be considered, the projects were to help mitigate the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic or respond to the public health impact. On Tuesday morning, commissioners received copies of eight qualifying grant applications which had been submitted.
“There were a few others I thought should apply as well,” Wollmann observed.
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, indicated nine applications had been submitted, but one organization did not qualify because it did not have the required IRS non-profit classification. In reviewing the applications, she also used the 450-page Final Rule issued by the U.S. Department of Treasury to determine whether funding could be justified by federal standards.
“Shelli spent a lot of time on this,” Commissioner Deb Reinicke said, recognizing the work involved in conducting the in-depth review.
Reinicke, Wollmann, Gust and Auditor Paula Barrick served on the review committee which made recommendations to the commission regarding the applications. The committee recommended awarding the full amount requested to all but one of the organizations.
Lake County is expected to receive $2,485,667 in ARPA funding over two years. The Lake Area Improvement Corporation requested $2 million of that. The committee recommended awarding $200,000.
“If you funded the majority of that, there would be nothing left for governmental services,” Gust said, explaining the committee’s recommendation.
No decisions were made regarding the applications to give commissioners time to review the applications and to allow the county to further research how funds may be used for county projects. Gust reported that changes made between the time Treasury issued the Interim Rule and the time the department issued the Final Rule gave the county greater flexibility.
“Counties may use up to $10 million of ARPA Recovery Funds as ‘lost revenue’ for the provision of general governmental services without needing to use the Treasury revenue loss formula,” she explained in an email.
“Obviously, that is a significant change from the Interim to the Final Rules, as we were not eligible to do anything under the revenue loss umbrella under the Interim Rule,” she continued.
Requests have been submitted by county departments, Gust reported in Tuesday’s commission meeting. They have been reviewed, but no recommendations were forthcoming pending further research into what can be funded.