The Lake County Commission will be holding a public hearing on a new retail malt beverage license as part of its regular meeting on Tuesday. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
At 9:10 a.m., the commission will hold a public hearing on a new retail license application for 605 Meats, LLC in Chester. The business has applied for an on-off sale malt beverage and farm wine license.
Following this, Brad Preheim with the Vermillion Basin Water Development District will speak with commissioners about a proposed district expansion. Auditor Paula Barrick and Deputy Auditor Erin Tisdall will review insurance renewals with them.
In addition to routine business, the commission will approve 2022-23 retail malt beverage and South Dakota farm wine renewals, approve an agreement with Lake Area Improvement Corporation for a grant awarded out of the county’s ARPA funds, approve a joint powers financial agreement with the state Department of Transportation for rumble strip and pavement marking, and approve a resolution regarding compromise of poor lien.
Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare will bring an issue related to a blade to the commission. County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will ask commissioners to approve a utility occupancy application from East River Electric.
Mandi Anderson, as welfare officer, will bring indigency applications before the commission. As zoning officer, she will introduce an ordinance amending the official zoning map of Lake County.
She will also ask the commission to consider conditional use permits for Brian Johnson; Pete and Jean Stemper; Lake Point Properties, LLC; and the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System. Anderson will introduce the preliminary plat and development plan for Lee’s Addition.
She will present the final phase one development plan for Smith’s Cove, LLC and the final phase one development plan for Southlake Holdings, LLC. A revised plat for Smith’s Cove was approved in April.
The master plan for Southlake Estates was approved in 2003. The preliminary plat and development plan were approved in February.
Four plats will also be presented for approval: Lewis Addition, Elverud Addition, Maher Addition and Peterson’s 2nd Addition.