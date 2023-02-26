THE MADISON Fire and Police Departments, as well as Emergency Medical Services, were called to a twin-home on N.E. 11th St. Thursday morning after a gas explosion left a family of three trapped inside. No major injuries were sustained, and the family is currently receiving temporary housing through the American Red Cross.
New details have emerged from last week’s gas explosion on N.E. 11th St., including the names of the affected family. At 11:18 a.m. Thursday, the Madison Fire Department received a call that Robin and Shelly Shaw, as well as their son Caleb, were trapped in their twin-home following its collapse.
Caleb, a senior at Chester High School, described the event during an interview with KELOLAND and said: “I was just laying in bed, just trying to get ready to shovel all this snow after the blizzard, and I just hear this huge boom and I just look up and I could see the sky. The roof of my room was gone and my window was blown open, and it was just like raining insulation and I was covered. And I just didn’t know what to do.”
Fortunately, the family received immediate assistance from their neighbor, a Wentworth firefighter, who attempted to free them while responders rushed to the scene.
The area had yet to be plowed of snow, causing responders to abandon their vehicles a block away and continue on foot to perform the rescue. Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said the City Street Department was called shortly thereafter to remove the snow.
Responders were also forced to carefully clear away the massive snowdrifts from the family’s gas meter so that the line could be turned off.
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but Minnaert stated that he believes the leak was caused by the heavy snowdrifts weighing down on the family’s gas meter, with the subsequent break leading to the twin-home filling with gas.
“What I understand from my husband was he was just going through the door. There’s no light switch that he touched. He just opened the door to go through and the explosion happened,” Shelly told KELOLAND.
While the source of the spark is currently unconfirmed, the safety of the family is. They were taken to Madison Regional Health System after the incident. Caleb needed oxygen from inhaling pieces of insulation and Robin sustained some minor burns.
They have received temporary housing through the American Red Cross, and while they are not yet permitted to return to their home, they plan to survey their belongings as soon as possible.
Additionally, the twin-home connect, which is occupied by Ann E. Belatti, also received damages from the explosion. Belatti explained that she had moved to the property back in 2020 when there was only one other occupied home. She added that the Shaws began living in the connect last year.
“I was home, the explosion happened, dry wall dust came flying out of my master bedroom, and I heard yelling from Robin’s house saying ‘our house just blew up’,” she said. “Police were pounding on my front door and window in no time. They were able to get my front door open, and I got out.”
Belatti noted that the fire wall separating their homes reduced the damage to her side of the property.
“My master area has damage to the adjoining walls, including broken tile in the bathroom shower, but there is no cold air coming through, and the rest of my home is quite livable,” she stated.
Belatti also added that representatives from NorthWestern Energy visited the scene on Friday to clear the snow from the gas meters throughout the rest of the neighborhood.