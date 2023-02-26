Gas Explosion on N.E. 11th St.

THE MADISON Fire and Police Departments, as well as Emergency Medical Services, were called to a twin-home on N.E. 11th St. Thursday morning after a gas explosion left a family of three trapped inside. No major injuries were sustained, and the family is currently receiving temporary housing through the American Red Cross.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

New details have emerged from last week’s gas explosion on N.E. 11th St., including the names of the affected family. At 11:18 a.m. Thursday, the Madison Fire Department received a call that Robin and Shelly Shaw, as well as their son Caleb, were trapped in their twin-home following its collapse.

Caleb, a senior at Chester High School, described the event during an interview with KELOLAND and said: “I was just laying in bed, just trying to get ready to shovel all this snow after the blizzard, and I just hear this huge boom and I just look up and I could see the sky. The roof of my room was gone and my window was blown open, and it was just like raining insulation and I was covered. And I just didn’t know what to do.”