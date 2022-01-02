(Editor’s note: This is part two of a three-part series which looks at the ramifications of new construction in a historic district, The series will consider the process, the impact and how the process could be improved.)
Before South Dakota became a state, construction began on the home in which John and Krystal Draper live on N. Egan Ave. in Madison.
Identified as the Porter House, the Queen Anne style home boasts bay windows with stained glass panels, two open staircases including a stunning spiral staircase, pocket doors, and three fireplaces which are non-functioning but remain in place. Eight varieties of wood were used in fashioning the interior, including oak, black walnut, mahogany and pine.
“Basically, my wife wanted the house,” John Draper said, explaining why they purchased the home in the historic district.
They were living in an older home when the Porter House came on the market in 2001, so they knew the challenges inherent in maintaining a historic home. Krystal was an antiques collector with a passion for the past.
“She used to volunteer at Prairie Village with her parents,” Draper said. Her family also had strong ties to the community.
“Her grandpa used to own the grocery store in the ‘50s and ‘60s called Piggly Wiggly,” he said. Located behind the old Campbell Supply store, the grocery was closed after he sold it.
The Drapers liked the idea of owning a home woven into the history of the community with its own stories. The home was built for Charles Porter, one of Madison’s early mayors. Porter also served as postmaster, an attorney and a Lake County judge. Construction on the historic home began in 1885, four years before statehood.
“It took them almost six years to build it because everything had to be shipped in by rail,” Draper said, noting there weren’t many trees in the area.
Over the years, the house has seen some modifications. The kitchen has been updated and the third-floor ballroom was transformed into a family room. However, both the Drapers and the previous owner, retired dentist Bernie Schuurmans, have worked to either restore or maintain the historical integrity of the home.
“We didn’t want to change anything,” Draper reported. “Most of the walls are still lathe and plaster.”
Unfortunately, change has been forced upon them. In 2019, Brookings Built Green, Inc., obtained a demolition permit to raze the rental properties located at 705 and 709 N. Egan Ave.
The State Historic Preservation Office had determined that the houses were non-contributing to the Madison Historic District. The house at 709 N. Egan was constructed around 1940, which was outside the district’s identified period of significance, 1879-1920.
The house at 705 N. Egan, another Queen Anne style home constructed around 1900, went from being a contributing structure in 1974 to being a non-contributing structure by the time the district was re-evaluated in 2002 due to alterations to the house and grounds.
“Those houses should have been protected,” Draper said, adding that he would have purchased the Queen Anne home had he known it was for sale.
From the time demolition and new construction were proposed in 2018, neighbors were articulate advocates for preserving the historical integrity of the district, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Reports in the Madison Daily Leader enumerate their concerns.
“We didn’t oppose the demolition. We did have concerns about the future plans,” recalled Bob Sahr, who lives south of the Drapers.
They were concerned that with high density housing, problems would arise. Neighbors were already finding it necessary to call law enforcement with noise complaints. They anticipated parking issues and lower property values.
For the Drapers, the impact has been more personal and more immediate. Problems began as soon as the existing structures were demolished.
“They said there wouldn’t be any structural problems with the houses next to it, but our walls cracked,” he said. They will be seeking to have the plaster walls repaired this year.
With the new construction, the impact became even more evident. One of the new duplexes is a mere 11 feet from the north side of their house, and their view to the north is completely blocked. This is due in part to the location of the duplexes which are set 15 feet forward of their adjacent neighbors.
“In 1885, they didn’t have any regulations, but there were 15 to 20 feet between most homes,” Draper said.
He will now have to use ladders to repaint the north side of the house because he can no longer get in a lift. Draper doesn’t even want to think about what could happen should the area receive a heavy rain or experience a wet year.
“When the water comes off their roof, guess where it goes,” he said.
The utility room, Krystal’s craft room and a storage room are all located in the basement. Thus far they have not experienced water in the basement, but it was a dry year and the duplex is new.
For the Drapers, who have taken the responsibility of caring for a historic home seriously for 20 years, the changes are a source of heartbreak and frustration, magnifying all the daily irritations of having neighbors literally on their doorstep.
“You can hear them slam their car doors all night,” Draper said with exasperation.