The Madison City Commission will act as a board of equalization on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the commission room at City Hall.
The board will consider objections to real property assessments for 316 N. Lee, 636 E. Center and 219 S. Division and then review the 2021 assessment roll.
Immediately following the board of equalization meeting, the regular city commission meeting will begin.
Items of unfinished business include second reading of ordinances to repeal and replace building codes and to authorize the establishment of fees.
The commissioners will also adopt resolutions for electric rates and charges; water, sewers, sewage disposal fees, rates and charges; refuse user rates; and assign fund transfers.
First reading will be given to ordinances for electric processing fee and after-hours fee; water processing fee and after-hours fee; and authorize establishment of fees, fines and penalties by resolution.
The commissioners will authorize the mayor to sign professional services agreements with Banner Associates for design and construction administration services for Madison Park Creek Walls Site 3 (Egan and Harth); and Houston engineering for construction management services for a water main improvement project.
In addition, commissioners will review and award bids for a water main improvement project and a sidewalk improvement project.
The deadline to register to vote in the spring election is March 28.