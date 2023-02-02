Lisa Martin

Lisa Martin

Library patrons can now check out state park passes from the Madison Public Library and Dakota State University’s Karl E. Mundt Library.

The program, which recently rolled out statewide, is a partnership between South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and the South Dakota State Library. It allows patrons to visit state parks for free if they have checked out a park pass from participating libraries, which are listed at library.sd.gov/sdstateparks/participating.aspx. The passes are car tags which come in a carrying pouch.