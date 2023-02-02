Library patrons can now check out state park passes from the Madison Public Library and Dakota State University’s Karl E. Mundt Library.
The program, which recently rolled out statewide, is a partnership between South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and the South Dakota State Library. It allows patrons to visit state parks for free if they have checked out a park pass from participating libraries, which are listed at library.sd.gov/sdstateparks/participating.aspx. The passes are car tags which come in a carrying pouch.
The Karl E. Mundt and Madison Public libraries are the two libraries in Lake County participating in the program.
Lisa Martin, the Madison Public Library’s director, said interested parties can check out one of the two available passes for up to seven days. They can be checked out once per calendar month and cannot be renewed. While there is no late fee, the pass costs $80 if lost.
For Martin, this program is a way to make parks more accessible to people, regardless of their financial status.
“We’re really hoping it’ll get more people out into the park,” she said. “At libraries, we’re all about breaking down barriers.”
Michaela Clark, who is in charge of circulation and interlibrary loan at the Karl E. Mundt Library, said the library has one pass which can be checked out for three days in the winter season. As it warms up and there’s more demand for the pass, the checkout time might be shortened to one or two days.
“It gives our students and faculty a way to get out and explore our state parks,” Clark said. “It’s particularly valuable for students who might not be able to afford a pass.”
The Karl E. Mundt Library’s interim director, Mary Francis, said she does not think the pass will have a late fee. She said the program highlights the variety of ways libraries can assist people and will give students an “additional boost to engage with the community.”
Patrons can use the park pass to enter parks in the county, like Lake Herman State Park and Walker’s Point Recreation Area, and across the state.
“We’re so lucky in Madison to have such a great state park…and it seems like such a great partnership,” Martin said. Minnesota and North Dakota offer a similar program, as do several other states across the country.