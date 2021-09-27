The Madison Central School District has informed parents via email that one student or staff member at the middle school and another at the high school have tested positive for COVID-19. The middle school case was reported Sunday and the high school case on Monday afternoon.
The email said there were no close contacts in either case. The school district has a policy of informing parents about positive COVID-19 tests, even in the case of no close contacts. When close contacts occur, parents of students who have been in contact with the person who tested positive will be contacted by the school district as well as the state Department of Health.
All Madison schools remain at Level I, which allows face-to-face instruction with masks optional. As of Monday afternoon, there was one active case at each of the district’s three schools.
In the district’s back-to-school plan, schools would go to Level II if there are eight cases at the elementary school, five cases at the middle school or six cases at the high school. In Level II, face-to-face instruction is allowed, but face coverings are required.
The school district’s safety levels can be found on its website, madison.k12.sd.us. On the home page, click on Back to School. Then click on the “Back to School Plan Document” link.