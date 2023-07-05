South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks is leading an investigation into an accident that occurred Monday afternoon on Lake Madison. Just before 3 p.m., a jet ski collided with a young girl on an innertube, according to a witness with a residence on the lake.
Dakota News Now reported that although there were a doctor and a nurse on the scene within moments, the young girl died from her injuries, according to the witness.
Given that the investigation is still ongoing, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office stated that no further details could be released at this time, although more will be made available as the investigation progresses.
Additionally, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Saturday at around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of SD-19 and 241st St., seven miles southeast of Madison.
According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Honda Odyssey was traveling north on SD-19 and had slowed to turn left onto 241st. A 2005 Harley Davidson Cruiser motorcycle was traveling north behind the Honda Odyssey. As the Honda was turning left, the motorcycle collided with the rear driver side door of the Honda. The motorcycle driver separated from the motorcycle and was struck by the Honda. Both vehicles came to rest in the west ditch of SD-19.
The release adds that the male motorcycle driver, 44, was pronounced deceased at an area hospital. He was wearing a helmet.
The female driver of the Honda Odyssey, 71, received minor injuries and was wearing a seat belt.
The names of the persons involved have not been released pending notification of family members. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is heading the investigation.