Railroad Days will return to Prairie Village this weekend, with two days full of train, doodlebug and carousel rides as well as tours, talks and food.
The event will kick off with motorcar and doodlebug rides at the Wentworth Depot on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. Train rides will follow, starting at 11 a.m., also at the Wentworth Depot, along with carousel rides by the gift shop. Tours of the Roundhouse, used to store the locomotives, as well as the Chapel Car Emmanuel also begin at 11 a.m.
The tours and vehicle rides will run until 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday, with the exception of the carousel, which will close down at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Admission to the event will cost $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 6-12, unless the interested party has a Prairie Village season pass. Train, motorcar and doodlebug rides will cost $5 per rider, or a $20 family pass for five rides. Children under 3 ride for free. Carousel rides cost $3.
Rick Mills, the curator at the South Dakota State Railroad Museum, will present on the state’s railroads in the Prairie Village Opera House on Saturday at 1 p.m. The presentation is sponsored by the South Dakota Humanities Council.
On Sunday, there will be an 8 a.m. service at the Junius Church and a 10 a.m. church service in the Chapel Car Emmanuel.
The Chapel Car Emmanuel has church services performed in it one or two times a year, depending on pastor availability. The chapel car was operated by the American Baptist Publication Society from 1893 to 1942. It primarily traveled through Western states like Colorado, Arizona and California with the goal of spreading Christianity.
Railroad Days are put on by Prairie Village and the Friends of the Railroad, a volunteer group who work on the locomotives, including completing renovations on the caboose, which were finished earlier this spring.
Railroad Days aren’t the end of Prairie Village activities. In addition to Monday-Saturday operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Prairie Village has other activities on the horizon. The next event is a performance by illusionists Sean Watson and Chanelle Munroe at the Opera House on July 8 and another Opera House performance by Highway 96 on July 22.
Aug. 6 will bring the 29th annual Madison Car Show. The 60th annual Steam Threshing Jamboree will take place from Aug. 24-27 and will feature stationary engines, equipment and tractor pulls.