Railroad Days will return to Prairie Village this weekend, with two days full of train, doodlebug and carousel rides as well as tours, talks and food.

The event will kick off with motorcar and doodlebug rides at the Wentworth Depot on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. Train rides will follow, starting at 11 a.m., also at the Wentworth Depot, along with carousel rides by the gift shop. Tours of the Roundhouse, used to store the locomotives, as well as the Chapel Car Emmanuel also begin at 11 a.m.