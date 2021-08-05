Lake County commissioners continued budget talks on Tuesday with no clear idea how much they will need to shave from this year’s budget requests.
“It would be easier if we knew what we were working with,” Commissioner Dennis Slaughter observed toward the end of the meeting.
Prior to the meeting, Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick prepared a report for the commission which compared the budget requests for Fiscal Year 2022 to the amounts allocated for Fiscal Year 2021, including the wage adjustments and raise recommended by the wage and benefits committee. This showed an increase of $2,275,953.
Commissioners will not know how much property taxes can increase until growth in property tax valuations has been reported by the county Office of Equalization. To date, they only know the Consumer Price Index for taxes payable in 2022, which is 1.2%.
Growth will be added to this to determine property tax revenue for 2022. For Fiscal Year 2021, property taxes increased by $108,250 as a result of CPI and growth.
On Tuesday, commissioners reviewed updated department worksheets which Barrick prepared as a result of decisions made at the July 20 meeting, making minor adjustments.
Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, indicated the judicial system was requesting COVID funding for equipment to display evidence. She asked the cost be included in the budget in case the funding was not received.
This $15,000 increase was partially offset when $7,500 requested for tablets to monitor security cameras was removed from the budget request. Gust reported that cost was covered elsewhere in the budget.
Due to work done this year, $145,000 was eliminated from the buildings and grounds budget. Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare is now requesting $80,000 for tuckpointing the courthouse and to work on wiring in the barns at the 4-H grounds. (See related story.)
The budget for the Veterans Service Office did not include a salary and benefits allocation. Lake County commissioners are discussing with Moody County commissioners the possibility of sharing a veterans service officer. No decision has been made.
The IT budget reflected the cost of implementing new software systems throughout the county and the cost of conversion. Previously, departments which requested specific programs had included those costs in their budget requests. The cost for making the change is projected at $325,174.
Gust recommended that funding added to the budget for the county jail intended to cover mental health and substance abuse services remains in the budget. She also recommended the commission make no decision on the budget request submitted by Community Counseling Services until State’s Attorney Wendy Kloeppner reviewed documents they received on Tuesday. (See related story in Wednesday’s edition.)
Approximately $5,000 was shaved off the budget for Emergency Management, in part because a quote was not submitted for a proposed project. In addition, commissioners did not feel it was necessary to purchase a grill guard for the department’s pickup.
Commissioners decided to have Lake County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson prioritize his equipment request. That line in his budget request currently stands at $1,163,712.
When it was introduced, Slaughter, the commission liaison with the highway department, noted it was a wish list submitted at his request to make commissioners aware of the department’s needs. He reiterated that on Tuesday.
“That line item is more for information purposes than anything else,” Slaughter said. He indicated Nelson is not asking to purchase all equipment on the list this year.
Nelson’s request for the weed control budget was also high, but no cuts were made. Commissioners felt the increase was necessary on a temporary basis until the weeds are under control.
In looking at budget requests from outside organizations, commissioners decided not to fund increases to the ambulance service, the Lake County Museum, the Lake County Conservation District or Prairie Village.