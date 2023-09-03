When workers and family members from the Prairie Village concession stand tugged Roger Olson into the Lawrence Welk Opera House, he didn’t know he was about to be inducted into the Prairie Village Hall of Fame.
He didn’t even know Prairie Village had a Hall of Fame.
During the Steam Threshing Jamboree on Aug. 26, Olson became the second inductee, following Galen Crosby’s posthumous induction in 2022. The Hall of Fame, which is in the Prairie Village Museum near the Wentworth Depot, features a photo and plaque of the two inductees.
“I didn’t know what to think. I couldn’t even talk,” Olson said after the induction. “I was clogging up and these little kids were coming up and holding me, telling me, ‘I love you.’ You can’t imagine what that’s like, being that age and having people that age coming up.”
Prairie Village began its Hall of Fame last year to acknowledge the “caliber of individuals who have most selflessly served, supported, and promoted Prairie Village in an uncommon manner,” according to manager Faron Wahl.
Olson was surprised he had been nominated, let alone chosen for the position. He is a self-described non-leader. He doesn’t serve on boards or committees. Instead, he likes to have his boots on the ground and get his hands dirty with the nitty-gritty work of building repair and maintenance.
“I had never ever, for one breath, thought I’d be on that," he said, referring to the wall of the Hall of Fame. "I did the things I knew how to do and knew how to tell people.”
He is a common sight around the Prairie Village concession stand, especially at tractor pulls. The money from the stand goes straight into the building maintenance fund.
“The idea is to make things look better, feel better,” he said.
Olson has helped with Prairie Village since the beginning. In the mid-1960s, when the Prairie Historical Society began looking for a permanent home for what would become Prairie Village, Olson was there to help cut down the high grass so the land could be surveyed. He also helped put in the foundations for the buildings which were moved there.
Since then, Olson has poured time and effort into Prairie Village. He helped organize the first tractor pulls and clean out the buildings which were moved onto Prairie Village’s grounds.
After he and his wife, Bonnie, had their three daughters, Shawn, Kristin and Sara, they brought them out to volunteer at Prairie Village.
“I like coming out there with people,” he said. “Bring our kids and everything else and have a big dinner, bring our own food, and work. We did work hard.”
For Roger and Bonnie, Prairie Village is a way to build connections with people and keep history alive.
“He would take the kids out there, and so they were out there day after day," Bonnie said. "They grew a love of the place, and they still come out there and work and help with the concession stands and help with the buildings because they love the Prairie Village community."
Bonnie said her husband is a “humble” man who was always happy to help when he could. It was an honor for Roger to be selected when “there are so many deserving people,” especially among its volunteers. She said Prairie Village would not exist without the support of its many volunteers and its dedicated community.
He's in the Hall of Fame, but Olson said he has no plans to stop contributing to Prairie Village.
“I’ll be back, and I don’t need to walk around with feathers in my hat, but I appreciate it,” he said.